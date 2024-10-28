Featured

João Neves says PSG “were better from start to finish” after scoring first goal in Le Classique against Marseille [video]

28 October 2024

Marseille 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

João Neves marked his first taste of Le Classique against Marseille by scoring his opening goal for Paris Saint-Germain in a convincing 3-0 victory on Sunday evening.

Neves’ goal quietened the home crowd in the 7th minute, with fellow Portuguese Nuno Mendes the provider with a trademark attacking run down the left. Vitinha also started the match for Luis Enrique’s side, playing the full ninety minutes as PSG moved three points clear at the top of the table.

The match was essentially decided as a contest after 20 minutes when Marseille’s Amine Harit was issued a harsh straight red card for a challenge on PSG captain Marquinhos. An own goal by Leonardo Balerdi (29’) widened the gap and Bradley Barcola made it 3-0 on 40 minutes to end the scoring.

"I'm very happy, the most important thing is the team and the way, how we play. Tonight we did what was necessary, I'm very happy," Neves told international told DAZN.

"We scored very quickly, they got a red card quite quickly. From start to finish, we were the better team,” Neves added. "We showed the supporters that we were happy, that we wanted to show all our personality and our football. They are 100% behind us and they deserve it.”

João Neves got his first PSG goal last night against rivals Marseille. Provided by Nuno Mendes.pic.twitter.com/TbmZCGLobA — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) October 28, 2024

Meanwhile Vitinha echoed his teammate's sentiment by insisting the champions were in control even before the controversial red card. “Of course the red card changed the game a little bit, but the truth is that even before that we were playing very well,” said the former Porto man. “We started the game well, we scored and then with the red card our dominance was even clearer.”

By @SeanGillen9