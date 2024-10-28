eusebio-ronaldo-figo

Featured

Portuguese Abroad goals: Beto, Neves lead the way as 15 hit the net [video]

Beto’s late equaliser was the most dramatic of goals scored by Portuguese abroad this week, but João Neves’ first strike for Paris Saint-Germain was not far behind. Elsewhere, there were some stunning efforts by Bruno Xadas in China and Hernâni in Croatia. We round up all the Lusco players on target this matchweek.

Portuguese scorers this matchweek:

João Camacho, Fatih Karagümrük (Türkiye)

Benny, Ümraniyespor (Türkiye)

Zé Gomes, Elbasani (Albania)

Romário Baró, Basel (Switzerland)

Beto, Everton (England)

Bruno Xadas, Tianjin Jinmen Tiger (China)

Marco Paixão, Bandirmaspor (Türkiye)

Nené, Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland)

João Teixeira, Jeunesse d'Esch (Luxembourg)

Jorginho, Differdange (Luxembourg)

Joca Monteiro, Differdange (Luxembourg)

Hernâni, Osijek (Croatia)

Diogo Tavares, Zabbar  St. Patrick (Malta)

João Neves, Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Hélder Ferreira, Noah (Armenia)

 

The best of the goals:

Beto (England)

(Beto, 94') Everton 1-1 Fulham (Iwobi 61')

João Neves (France)

Marseille 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain (Neves 7', Balerdi og 29', Barcola 40')

Romário Baró (Switzerland)

 (Schneider 90') Winterthur 1-6 FC Basel (Carlos 8', Traore 25', Shaqiri 33' 57', Baró 48', Soticek 72')

Bruno Xadas (China)

(Bruno Xadas, 28') Tianjin Jinmen Tiger 1-0 Quingdao Hainiu

Hernâni (Croatia)

(Ojaca 18', 51') Dinamo Zagreb 2-4 Osijek (Jakupovic 22', 88', Jurisic 40', Hernâni 53)

 

      