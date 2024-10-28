Featured

Portuguese Abroad goals: Beto, Neves lead the way as 15 hit the net [video]

28 October 2024

Beto’s late equaliser was the most dramatic of goals scored by Portuguese abroad this week, but João Neves’ first strike for Paris Saint-Germain was not far behind. Elsewhere, there were some stunning efforts by Bruno Xadas in China and Hernâni in Croatia. We round up all the Lusco players on target this matchweek.

Portuguese scorers this matchweek:

João Camacho, Fatih Karagümrük (Türkiye)

Benny, Ümraniyespor (Türkiye)

Zé Gomes, Elbasani (Albania)

Romário Baró, Basel (Switzerland)

Beto, Everton (England)

Bruno Xadas, Tianjin Jinmen Tiger (China)

Marco Paixão, Bandirmaspor (Türkiye)

Nené, Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland)

João Teixeira, Jeunesse d'Esch (Luxembourg)

Jorginho, Differdange (Luxembourg)

Joca Monteiro, Differdange (Luxembourg)

Hernâni, Osijek (Croatia)

Diogo Tavares, Zabbar St. Patrick (Malta)

João Neves, Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Hélder Ferreira, Noah (Armenia)

The best of the goals:

Beto (England)

(Beto, 94') Everton 1-1 Fulham (Iwobi 61')

Impossible not to be delighted for Beto. Always comes across as a great guy and has barely had a kick in the Premier League this season. Saved Everton in the last minute of injury time. pic.twitter.com/CB33cuAe5q — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) October 26, 2024

João Neves (France)

Marseille 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain (Neves 7', Balerdi og 29', Barcola 40')

João Neves got his first PSG goal last night against rivals Marseille. Provided by Nuno Mendes.pic.twitter.com/TbmZCGLobA — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) October 28, 2024

Romário Baró (Switzerland)

(Schneider 90') Winterthur 1-6 FC Basel (Carlos 8', Traore 25', Shaqiri 33' 57', Baró 48', Soticek 72')

Bruno Xadas (China)

(Bruno Xadas, 28') Tianjin Jinmen Tiger 1-0 Quingdao Hainiu

Hernâni (Croatia)

(Ojaca 18', 51') Dinamo Zagreb 2-4 Osijek (Jakupovic 22', 88', Jurisic 40', Hernâni 53)