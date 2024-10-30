Featured

Milan boss Fonseca on Rafael Leão: “I don’t have to beg for commitment”

30 October 2024

The relationship between Milan’s Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca and compatriot and star man Rafael Leão appears to be breaking down in Italy.

Whilst many had hoped the arrival of Fonseca and his technical brand of football would entice further development from Leão, the current situation at San Siro sees the Seleção man as Milan’s last-choice attacking option.

Leão was left out of the Rossoneri line-up for Tuesday’s home match with Napoli – an increasingly familiar occurrence in recent weeks as Fonseca has sought to challenge his forward to give more. Leao was introduced just after the hour as Milan suffered a 2-0 defeat, after which Fonseca was clear in his stance.

“There is no conflict between us,” said Fonseca. “It is just the coach’s choice. We try to motivate the players in different ways, but what I think is that the player has to give the right amount of dedication, I don’t have to beg for their commitment.

“Today, Leão came on well, he gave some good responses. If we are honest and look at Okafor’s performance, he also played well. It is difficult for me to decide now.”

The defeat to Napoli puts Milan 11 points behind the leaders, albeit with one game in-hand. Fonseca’s men also dropped to 8th in the Serie A standings, meaning the former Porto boss could do with an improvement in results if he is to fulfil his aim of addressing what he feels are widespread disciplinary issues within the camp.

By @SeanGillen9