Jose Mourinho’s next Premier League fit: which club could suit the Special One?

31 October 2024

José Mourinho is a headline generator. Indeed, when the 61-year-old speaks, the football world has learned to fall silent in anticipation of a one-liner that is as humorous as it is cutting.

The most recent soundbite came after he was sent off against Manchester United.

"At 100mph, he had one eye on the penalty situation… and one eye on my behaviour. That’s why he’s one of the best referees in the world.”



A vintage Jose Mourinho interview



pic.twitter.com/UffOyEKsqO — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

Speaking afterwards, Mourinho said, “I think the best thing I have to do is, when I leave Fenerbahçe, I go to a club that doesn’t play UEFA competitions. So if any club in England, from the bottom of the table, needs a coach in two years, I’m ready to go.”

Some might see it as a tongue-in-cheek remark but on closer inspection, Mourinho might be paving the way for a return that would make sense.

So, which club in the bottom half of the table would be the best fit for the two-time Champions League winner?

A Portuguese homecoming at Wolves?

Given the Portuguese connection, the obvious answer might be Wolves. However, there have been a flurry of English Premier League bets put on the Molineux club being relegated this season.

To put this into better perspective, Wolves’ Premier League winner odds are +50000 while their odds of going down are just +150.

In short, by the time Mourinho is ready to leave Fenerbahçe, the West Midlands side might be playing in the second tier of English football which would rule them out.

However, if Gary O’Neil’s side do manage to preserve their Premier League status then it becomes easier to see a possible match-up as Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes holds considerable sway in the Wolves boardroom.

Mourinho’s Forest fire

Nottingham Forest’s back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980 left an indelible mark on Mourinho.

When the Portuguese manager visited the City Ground in the mid-1990s, he was struck by how small it was compared to European football’s great cathedrals like the San Siro and Camp Nou.

That visit transformed Mourinho’s understanding of success and he later remarked, “I have huge respect for what they did. I think if Brian Clough was around today, we would get on.”

Praising the most revered figure in Forest’s history is bound to earn Mourinho favour with those who gather on the banks of the River Trent every other week. This could be one to watch.

Home is where Fulham is

Mourinho’s suitability often comes down to how wedded a club is to a particular style of play.

Like Wolves and Forest, Fulham aren’t committed to any strong on-field identity which opens the door for Mourinho. To that end, the Cottagers have taken to life under a Portuguese manager well and are enjoying notable Premier League success with Marco Silva at the helm.

With Mourinho’s compatriot flying the Portuguese flag at Craven Cottage, it’s easy to envision the 61-year-old stepping in and continuing the momentum Silva has built.

Jose Mourinho says he wants to join a team near the bottom of the Premier League pic.twitter.com/Vtx4gckClT — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 25, 2024

Finally, Mourinho’s substantial Belgravia home is only 20 minutes from Fulham’s stadium – the familiar surroundings might appeal to the former Chelsea manager. Yes, they say home is where the heart is and Mourinho has often spoken about this part of London being his home away from home.

A new chapter

So, could Mourinho really ditch life in the harsh rarefied atmosphere of the summit of the Premier League for a more comfortable role at the bottom of the table?

Only time will tell if the “Special One” finds himself drawn to a humbler, but no less entertaining chapter in English football.