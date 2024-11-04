Featured

Mourinho: “We are fighting against a system” – Fenerbahçe boss goes on epic rant about Turkish football after VAR controversy

04 November 2024

Trabzonspor 2-3 Fenerbahçe

Another far from quiet night for José Mourinho on Sunday evening, as the Portuguese launched into an astonishing attack on implied favouritism in Turkish football after his Fenerbahçe side snatched a late win at Trabzonspor.

Mourinho has regularly suggested that Istanbul rivals Galatasaray benefit from outside help in the domestic game, hinting that Fenerbahçe’s decade plus wait for a national title is party due to a deeper problem within the Turkish game.

Fener were leading Trabzonspor 1-0 at the break, through a goal by Brazilian midfielder Fred, but the match turned on its head in the second half with two penalty awards for the home side via VAR interference. Both challenges seemed soft and were not adjudged to be fouls by referee Oğuzhan Çakır, but VAR colleague Atilla Karaoglan twice called for an on-field review which led to spot kicks.

Simon Banza kept his nerve to score both penalties and give Trabzonspor the advantage, but Mourinho’s side showed strong character to level through Edin Dzeko (75’) and later snatched a winner in the 12th minute of stoppage time via Sofyan Amrabat. The winner prompted wild celebrations on the bench, with Mourinho attempting a vintage knee-slide on the pitch.

Highlights of the turbulent encounter here:

Speaking after the match, Mourinho responded to an opening question asking for his summary of the game by focusing on VAR official Karaoglan. Fener players also felt aggrieved that they were not awarded a penalty for handball, particularly given the seemingly low bar for interference from the video room officials.

“Today, the man of the match was [VAR referee] Atilla Karaoglan,” Mourinho said. “We didn’t see him, but he was the referee of the match. The referee was just a little boy who was there on the pitch, but the referee was Atilla Karaoglan. He went from the invisible man to the most important man of the match.

“I speak on behalf of all Fenerbahçe fans: we don’t want him again. We don’t want him because it smells bad. We don’t want him. We don’t want him on the pitch, but on the VAR even less.

"I know what I was told, even before I came. I didn’t believe. It’s even worse than I was told. But I prefer to be on this side. It’s more difficult. It’s more difficult because we play against good opponents like Trabzonspor is: good opponent with lots of good players and a historical coach.

“But we play against a system. And to play against a system is the most difficult thing. Tonight we play against a good team, against a strong atmosphere, against VAR, and against a system. So very hard. That’s why we celebrated this victory so much. It’s unbelievable to win this match against so many powerful people.

“We are not going to give up. We know what we have. I blame the Fenerbahçe people that brought me here! They told me only half of the truth. They didn’t tell me the whole truth, because if they told me the whole truth I wouldn’t come! But with half of the truth, with my boys we fight the opponent, we fight the system.

“He (Karaoglan) was alert to give the two penalties that the referee didn’t give, and then he was having Turkish tea when it was a clear penalty for us and he didn’t give it. So either he was sleeping, or he was drinking his tea and he didn’t see it. So let’s have a laugh, because if we take it to seriously….

“In the end, I’m working n Türkiye. It’s not my country. I care because it’s my job and I care because it’s my club. But I think you Turkish, you should care about it! You Turkish, you should speak, not me. You should denounce. You should say what is going on, year after year. You should do it, not me.

“Because I will be the one under attack, the one the system will criticise. The system will try to punish me, the system will try to close my mouth,” Mourinho insisted, before beating his chest and ending by saying: “We are clean!”

Mourinho’s full rant in all its glory here:

“We don’t want him as VAR again because it smells bad.”



Mourinho went on an epic VAR rant after Fenerbahce beat Trabzonspor pic.twitter.com/N3ym7U2USM — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) November 3, 2024

By @SeanGillen9