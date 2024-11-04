Featured

Xande Silva’s long football journey finds a happy home at MLS club Atlanta United

04 November 2024

Xande Silva, a name rapidly gaining recognition in Major League Soccer (MLS), has brought his international expertise and high-energy play to the U.S. with Atlanta United. Known for his agility, technical skill, and keen attacking instincts, Silva’s journey from the youth academies of Portugal to competing in one of the world’s most dynamic soccer leagues reflects both his ambition and adaptability.

His career has spanned top European leagues and now the MLS, where he has played an instrumental role in Atlanta United’s playoff campaign. Silva’s story is one of talent, resilience, and determination, as he has quickly become a player to watch in American soccer.

Early life and career development

Born in Porto, Portugal, on 16 March 1997, Alexandre Nascimento da Costa e Silva, known as Xande Silva, showed an early passion for soccer. Starting his journey with FC Alverca, Silva quickly moved through youth programmes at top Portuguese clubs such as Belenenses and Sporting CP before joining Vitória Guimarães. His formative years in Portugal were marked by rapid development and growing interest from larger clubs, with scouts noting his speed and versatility as both a winger and forward.

At 17, Silva joined the Vitória Guimarães academy, a pivotal step in his development. His time with the club allowed him to make a mark on the national stage, representing Portugal at youth levels from U-15 to U-20. His skillset—marked by quick decision-making and technical precision—made him a standout player in his age groups, earning him national recognition and a place in the esteemed Vitória Guimarães first team in the Primeira Liga.

European ventures: West Ham, Aris, and Nottingham Forest

Silva’s potential soon attracted international attention, leading him to the English Premier League. In August 2018, he signed with West Ham United, a significant step that placed him in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Initially playing for the club’s U-23 squad, he immediately made headlines with a four-minute hat-trick on his Premier League 2 debut against Tottenham Hotspur. Silva’s first-team debut came later that year in a match against Burnley, where his performance hinted at his promise in English football.

Despite his potential, Silva faced setbacks, including a health issue that sidelined him during the 2019 season. However, he returned to the field on loan to Aris Thessaloniki in Greece, where he showcased his adaptability. Playing in the Super League Greece, Silva scored four goals in 33 appearances, proving his ability to perform in varying league styles. This stint helped Silva refine his game, preparing him for a short yet impactful period with Nottingham Forest in England’s Championship, where he brought his experience and skills to another competitive environment.

Success in the French league with Dijon

After his time in England and Greece, Silva transitioned to France, signing with Dijon in Ligue 2 in 2022. His debut season in France demonstrated his evolution as a forward, as he became one of the club’s top scorers, netting six goals and providing three assists over 32 appearances. Silva’s agility and attacking precision allowed him to thrive in the fast-paced and tactical environment of French football. Though the club faced challenges, ultimately being relegated at the end of the season, Silva’s performance stood out, showing his resilience and consistent goal-scoring ability. His time in Dijon highlighted his capacity to adapt to new environments and solidify his role as an offensive threat, making him a valuable asset in European leagues.

Transition to Atlanta United in Major League Soccer (MLS)

In 2023, Silva made a pivotal move to Major League Soccer (MLS) by joining Atlanta United on loan. The American soccer league brought new challenges and opportunities for Silva, who immediately embraced the role of a leading offensive player. He made his first MLS start with Atlanta in a decisive 2-0 victory over Seattle and soon after scored his inaugural MLS goal in a dominant 4-0 win against Nashville.

Silva’s adaptability and technical skills allowed him to make an impact on Atlanta’s frontline. Over his first ten regular-season appearances, he contributed two goals and three assists, proving to be a reliable and dynamic presence in Atlanta’s attack. His performance during the regular season, along with his impressive transition into the MLS, led Atlanta to exercise their option to sign him on a two-year contract, with an additional option for a third year. Silva’s move to Atlanta United marked a promising new chapter, and he quickly became a key player in the club’s playoff pursuits.

Clutch playoff moments and influence on Atlanta United’s 2024 campaign

Silva’s standout moments in the MLS continued into the 2024 playoffs, where he delivered when it mattered most. His heroic performance in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Round One against Inter Miami not only secured Atlanta’s place in a deciding Game 3 but also highlighted Silva’s knack for clutch moments. Deep into stoppage time, he scored a critical goal to give Atlanta a 2-1 victory over Miami, sending the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a frenzy and keeping Atlanta’s playoff hopes alive.

Silva’s playoff success showcased his skill under pressure and solidified his reputation as a decisive player for Atlanta United. His resilience and late-game heroics have been instrumental in Atlanta’s journey through the 2024 postseason, and he was named “Player of the Match” for his performance. As Atlanta pushes forward in the playoffs, Silva’s ability to step up during high-stakes moments has made him a fan favourite and a key figure in Atlanta’s postseason strategy.

Xande Silva in his West Ham days in an FA Cup match against Birmingham City in January 2019



International representation for Portugal

Xande Silva’s talent has extended beyond club soccer, as he has represented Portugal at every youth level, from U-15 through U-20. With 65 appearances and 19 goals for the national youth teams, Silva gained valuable international experience early in his career. Notably, he was part of the Portugal U-17 team that reached the semi-finals of the 2014 UEFA European Championship, a campaign that earned him recognition in the Team of the Tournament. His contributions continued as he played a pivotal role in helping Portugal’s U-19 team reach the semi-finals of the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

Silva’s international experience deepened during the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he was a key player for Portugal. He scored a memorable goal in the quarter-final against Uruguay, a match that Portugal narrowly lost in a penalty shootout. His time with the national team not only highlighted his goal-scoring abilities but also showcased his capacity to perform on a global stage. Silva’s international journey has enriched his playing style, adding a strategic and competitive edge to his approach in club soccer.

Legacy and influence on young MLS fans

Since joining Atlanta United, Silva has quickly established himself as a fan favourite, particularly among younger supporters who admire his journey from European leagues to the MLS. His fearless playing style, combined with his late-game heroics, has made him an inspiring figure for aspiring soccer players in the U.S. Silva’s success story underscores the growing allure of the MLS as a competitive league that attracts international talent and provides players with a platform to showcase their skills on a global level.

As Silva continues to make an impact in the MLS, he also plays a significant role in bridging the gap between American soccer fans and the broader world of international football. His influence has been especially profound within Atlanta’s vibrant soccer community, where he embodies the spirit of resilience and ambition that resonates deeply with fans and youth players alike.