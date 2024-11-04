Featured

Bruno Fernandes: United skipper battling scrutiny ahead of Amorim arrival

04 November 2024

Bruno Fernandes has scored three goals in his last two appearances for Manchester United, but opinions of the club captain remain largely divided in the British media ahead of Rúben Amorim’s arrival as manager next week.

There is little doubt Fernandes has struggled to perform this season. Indeed the midfielder admitted on Sunday that he apologised to recently sacked manager Erik ten Hag for failing to contribute his usual levels of goals and assists in the months leading up to the Dutchman’s departure.

A brace in the League Cup last midweek against Leicester City at Old Trafford was followed by a coolly-taken penalty during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea as the Premier League resumed. Yet for every word of praise Bruno receives, it feels the criticism is found in at least equal measure, especially amongst the mainstream football media.

“It is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 players,” Fernandes said after the Chelsea draw. “I spoke to the manager and apologised to him. I was disappointed he has gone and I tried to help him. I wasn’t scoring goals, we are not scoring goals and I feel responsible.

“We know that Erik has gone, it is not good for anyone at the club when the manager goes,” Fernandes said. “The team is not the best, the results are not the best and he is the one who pays for it. Whenever you see a manager go you have to take some of the blame on yourself, it is because the team is not doing so well.”

Keane unimpressed with apology

Fernandes’ words did not go down well with ex-United captain Roy Keane, who is often regarded as the club’s greatest skipper. Speaking on Sky Sports just moments after Fernandes’ interview, Keane was damning in his assessment of Fernandes in the wake of a slump in form which leaves United in 13th place in the Premier League.

“Too little, too late,” said Keane. “Listen, these are always awkward interviews for players but I wouldn’t have much patience for a player to say, ‘Listen, sorry, we’ve let you down.’ Too little too late.

“You judge what they do on the football pitch and I don’t think Bruno has done enough in a lot of the games. He didn’t show that leadership so it’d be interesting to hear what Ten Hag has to say about it. But you also have to move on.

“A lot of players don’t care that much when a manager goes. They’ll just focus on the next manager coming in, they’ll get ready and they’ll look after themselves. Players can be selfish, we know that. But I don’t think Bruno done enough as the captain of Man United over the last year or two to help the manager out. Far from it.

“The proof’s there with all the results. It’s not just on Bruno, of course, but I don’t think he showed enough leadership skills when the going’s got tough with some of the performances and I don’t think Bruno should be too proud of himself with what’s happened to the Man United manager over the last week.”

Fernandes polarises opinion in the British press. Just hours later on Match of the Day, former England international Danny Murphy singled the Seleção man out for praise when assessing the Chelsea game, with fellow pundit Phil Jones agreeing that the former Sporting man deserves credit for being at the heart of most of United’s best attacking play.

The question mark regarding Fernandes usually centres on his suitability for the captaincy. In the last week, World Cup winning defender Frank Leboeuf and ex-Arsenal legend Martin Keown added their names to a long list who have claimed Fernandes is not suitable for the role. At one stage, Keane suggested Fernandes be stripped of the captaincy mid-season, while former Liverpool skipper Jamie Carragher has also stated in the past that he does not see Bruno as a leader.

Fernandes offered an interesting insight into some of his conversations with United coaches relating to his temperament on the field. There is a sense that sometimes the Portugal man becomes too emotional during the high-pressure moments and loses his focus on and off the ball. Earlier in the week, United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy said: “He’s taking a lot on his shoulders. He feels so responsible for everything within the club.”

Replying to a question on the subject on Sunday, Fernandes conceded: “Caring too much and trying too hard? Erik has said it to me during the time he was here and I had a conversation with Ruud and he also said that. You play for the biggest club in the world, you have to put pressure on yourself. I’m a person that likes to push myself to be better every time. It’s just part of me and I don’t know how to do it in a different way.

“I need to deal better with the expectations I have on myself, not even from others because we always know everyone always expects great things from everyone at the club. But probably on myself sometimes I need to be a bit easier, but I can’t. I want to always be better, that’s the thing.”

By @SeanGillen9