Here’s why Bruno Fernandes is underrated

08 November 2024

Bruno Fernandes is a player who splits opinions among both Manchester United and Premier League fans. He has been called out for his discipline recently with back-to-back red cards vs Spurs in the league and Porto in the Europa League. This has brought him a lot of criticism in the press and online. However, this piece may change your opinion of him as we look further into what he brings to both Manchester United and the Portuguese national team. From a football betting perspective, he’s fantastic as he is always involved in the game, whether with a goal, assist, or even a caution.

The rise of Bruno Fernandes

Before jumping straight into why Bruno Fernandes is underrated, let’s look into his career thus far and see how far he has actually come.

Bruno Fernandes was born on September 8, 1994, in Maia, Portugal. However, he began his professional journey in Italy, starting with Novara Calcio in Serie B before moving to Serie A clubs Udinese and Sampdoria. In Italy, Fernandes developed his technical skills and vision, quickly attracting attention for his passing range and set-piece abilities.

His career transformed when he returned to Portugal in 2017 to join Sporting CP. At Sporting, Fernandes emerged as one of the league’s brightest stars, leading the team in goals and assists and showcasing his versatility and leadership as team captain. His breakout 2018-2019 season, in which he scored 20 league goals with 13 assists, put him on the radar of top European clubs.

In January 2020, Fernandes signed a high-profile transfer with Manchester United worth up to €80 million. His impact was immediate; he revitalised United’s midfield with his high-risk, high-reward playing style, favouring ambitious forward passes and a knack for long shots. Fernandes’s goal-scoring and assisting quickly made him indispensable, helping United secure Champions League qualification within his first half-season. Known for his tactical intelligence and work ethic, Fernandes plays primarily as a No. 10, consistently contributing goals, assists, and an inspiring level of intensity.

On the international stage, Fernandes debuted for Portugal in 2017, representing his country in major tournaments like Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was also part of Portugal’s squad that won the 2019 UEFA Nations League. Fernandes has received multiple individual accolades, including Manchester United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons, underscoring his value as one of Europe’s premier midfielders. His legacy is built on his ability to influence games, his leadership on the pitch, and his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most effective and passionate players.

Bruno Fernandes’ playing style

Non-traditional playmaking style: Fernandes is a playmaker but with a style that’s not always about flair or dribbling past players. Instead, he focuses on high-risk, high-reward passes and taking shots from a distance. This approach means he can lose the ball or attempt plays that don’t always come off, which some fans see as wasteful or inconsistent.

Perception of “stat padding”: With many of his goals coming from penalties, some people unfairly reduce his impact by labelling him a “penalty merchant”. However, penalties are a key part of football, and converting them requires skill. Beyond penalties, Fernandes contributes heavily to assists, key passes, and linking midfield with attack.

High expectations due to fast impact: When Fernandes arrived at Manchester United, he had an immediate and massive impact, which raised expectations for him to perform at that level every game. When his form dips slightly, critics are quick to point it out, which may overshadow his consistent contributions.

Pressing from the front: Fernandes is highly active defensively and presses well, but his defensive work can go under the radar because of his attacking role. People often compare him to classic No. 10s like Kevin De Bruyne, who have different roles or play with more consistency in different setups.

Intangibles: Fernandes offers leadership and a competitive spirit that lifts his teammates, qualities that don’t always show up in stats or highlight reels. His work ethic and drive to win often go unnoticed in analyses focused purely on individual output.

Bruno Fernandes’ effect on Manchester United

Since Bruno Fernandes came to United, they haven’t been the most stable team, with big-money signings coming every year, such as Jadon Sancho and Antony, who haven’t worked out. Bruno has been the most consistent player in the team, which is reflected in him making the most appearances for United since he signed in 2020.

Bruno has also led the way for goal contributions for the team since January 2020. As a midfielder, he scores and assists at a rate comparable to some of the Premier League’s top forwards, delivering goals from open play, set-pieces, and penalties. Fernandes’ goal-scoring helped United secure crucial points, particularly during his first full season, where his influence was key to United finishing second in the league. Beyond his technical impact, Fernandes has also assumed a strong leadership role. Wearing the captain’s armband, he brings a fierce competitive spirit and winning mentality to the squad, holding himself and his teammates to high standards.

Moreover, Fernandes’ mentality cannot be faulted, even if it has often not been infectious. His drive and commitment to winning aim to foster a culture of accountability and resilience within the team. It will be interesting to see if this laudable attitude is shown on a more regular basis by his teammates under new manager Rúben Amorim, a compatriot of Fernandes. Amorim is credited with finely tuned motivational skills, and along with Fernandes they could work well in tandem to help lift morale during difficult stretches.

Bruno Fernandes has dreamed of being a central figure in Manchester United’s efforts to return to top-tier European competition, and he has been crucial in the club winning the League Cup and FA Cup despite below par seasons. His effect on United goes beyond stats; he has become the team’s heartbeat and an inspiring figure, making him one of the most impactful signings for the club in recent years.