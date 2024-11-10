Featured

“This is the Leão we want” says Milan boss Fonseca after brace, Conceição brilliance in Turin derby [video]

10 November 2024

Rafael Leão is truly back in form heading into the international break, after the Seleção forward scored a clinical brace in Milan’s 3-3 draw at Cagliari on Saturday evening in Italy.

Also in Serie A, Portugal winger Francisco Conceição provided another superb assist to help Juventus to a 2-0 victory over city rivals Torino.

Former Sporting man Leão has endured an up and down season so far, with Fonseca contantly challenging his star mean to improve consistency and defensive contributions. Leão has been dropped on numerous occasions, but having starred in the midweek victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League, the former Sporting man was in lethal form in Sardinia.

Leão struck twice in the first half for the Rossoneri, who led 2-1 and 3-2 before conceding an 89th-minute equaliser to drop two points. Speaking after the match, Fonseca admitted his team were not good enough defensively, but praised the performance of Leão Unipol Domus.

“Milan’s problem today was not offensive but defensive,” said Fonseca. “We had trouble facing Cagliari’s crosses. Even with a five-man line, we lost 69% of aerial duels.

“We did good things in attack, scoring three goals, but we could not draw this match. It’s a step back, and we can’t concede three goals if we want to win.

“Leão? He’s in a good moment. He is improving defensively. He has always been with the team. This is the Leão we want.”

The draw sees Milan in 7th place after 11 matches, with Fonseca yet to establish the much-needed consistency to get amongst the frontrunners in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Juventus are still unbeaten after a 2-0 win over city rivals Torino. Portuguese winger Chicho Conceição provided his third assist in the space of five matches, emerging from the bench to deliver a perfect cross for Kenan Yildiz to put the seal on the win in the 86th minute at the Allianz Stadium.

More brilliant wing play by Chico Conceição, he put one on a plate for Kenan Yıldız in the Turin derby last night



pic.twitter.com/eDWMIRTAqb — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) November 10, 2024

By @SeanGillen9