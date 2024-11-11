Featured

Fernandes marks 250th United appearance with fine goal ahead of Amorim arrival [video]

11 November 2024

Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City

Manchester United prepared for Ruben Amorim’s arrival with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford, with captain Bruno Fernandes scoring the opening goal with a sumptuous finish.

Amorim may begin work with United as early as Monday, having overseen a memorable comeback win at Braga on his final match as Sporting boss on Sunday. The growing confidence of Portugal midfielder Fernandes will be a welcome aspect of United’s recent run of victories under interim Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Bruno, who started along with Diogo Dalot for Van Nistelrooy’s final game in charge, put United ahead in the 17th minute following some neat play with Amad Diallo. The Ivorian winger produced a classy backheel to give Fernandes a sight on goal, with the Portuguese beating Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen with a lot shot into the bottom corner.

Fernandes was typically involved in much of United’s best play and thought he had scored a second when getting on the end of Noussair Mazraoui’s cross, but his effort was destined to drift wide before it was diverted into the net by Victor Kristansen and awarded as an own goal. In the second half, Bruno played a simple pass to substitute Alejandro Garnacho who rounded off the scoring with a brilliant shot from distance.

"It was a good day at work, I have to say," Bruno said after the game. "We have a lot of players with big qualities, but people can get too excited after one game and too down after another.

"It was a really good win, important because we need points in the league, everyone is aware of that. And from now on, we have to kick on, because we are too much far behind where we want to be."

"My recent goals? It's always like this. I think, as many of the strikers said, when you open the ketchup, in the beginning it's tough to bring it out, but then, whenever you start bringing it out, it comes out all [at once].

"So, hopefully, it's not going to stop. And I have to carry on this momentum.

"The Fantasy [Premier League] managers won't be happy with you guys taking that [second] goal off me," finished Bruno, who was celebrated before the match for reaching the milestone of 250 appearances for the club.

Despite United’s poor start to the season and their lowly 13th place in the Premier League standings, the Red Devils are just four points off 3rd place Chelsea.

By @SeanGillen9