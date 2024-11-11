Featured

Pedro Neto stunner earns Chelsea draw against Arsenal [video]

11 November 2024

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal

Pedro Neto scored his first Premier League goal for Chelsea in sensational style on Sunday with the equaliser in their 1-1 draw with London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

After a goalless first half, the Blues trailed to Gabriel Martinelli’s opener on the hour, but former Braga wideman Neto levelled ten minutes later with a precise shot from outside the penalty area to keep his side in 3rd place in the Premier League.

Neto was the only member of Chelsea’s Portuguese contingent to feature in the London derby, with Renato Veiga and João Félix both unused substitutes. The goal was Neto’s first in the league and his 3rd in all competitions, having scored against Barrow in the Carabao Cup and Genk in the Europa Conference League.

“I’m really happy to help the team, this is a group that works really hard every day,” Neto said after the match. “So I’m just one more trying to help the team and I’m really happy.

“Growing into the shirt? I work every day to improve and I’m trying to get to my best, so that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

What a way for Pedro Neto to score his first Premier League goal for Chelsea pic.twitter.com/3jP0QKrQHA — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) November 10, 2024

By @SeanGillen9