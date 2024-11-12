Featured

Portuguese Abroad goals round-up: Fernandes, Neto, Leão lead the way; Fábio Silva, Tiago Tomás strike in Spain, Germany

12 November 2024

Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto and Bruno Fernandes led the way this week with goals for AC Milan and Manchester United respectively, while there were also Portuguese strikes in the major leagues for Fábio Silva in Spain’s La Liga and Tiago Tomás in the German Bundesliga.

Elsewhere, Seleção internationals Pizzi and Gelson Martins got their names on the scoresheet, while there was a hat-trick for Miguel Campos in Ukraine.

Portuguese Abroad goals this week:

Paulo Henrique, Radiomak Radom (Poland)

Fábio Silva, Las Palmas (Spain)

João Pedro, Hà Nội (Vietnam)

Miguel Campos Oleksandria (Ukraine)

Rui Pedro, Hatayspor (Türkiye)

Rafael Leão AC Milan (Italy)

Nuno Martins, Ordino (Andorra)

Bruno Fernandes, Man Utd (England)

Mike Borges, Omonia A (Cyrpus)

João Correia, Pafos (Cyprus)

Tiago Tomás, Wolfsburg (Germany)

Pizzi, APOEL (Cyprus)

Afonso Sousa, Lech Poznan (Poland)

Pedro Neto, Chelsea (England)

Gelson Martins, Olympiacos (Greece)

The best of the goals:

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

Magical bruno with a banger goal



BRUNO🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JzcB2tUaK5 — TANEExTOOM UTD (@TIRONIST) November 10, 2024

Pedro Neto (Chelsea)

What a way for Pedro Neto to score his first Premier League goal for Chelsea pic.twitter.com/3jP0QKrQHA — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) November 10, 2024

Fábio Silva (Las Palmas)

Rafael Leão (AC Milan)

Tiago Tomás (Wolfsburg)

TIAGO TOMÁS 🇵🇹(2002) RESTORES THE TWO GOAL CUSHION WITH A LOVELY GOAL!!!

📽️ @GoalsXtra pic.twitter.com/7Vi9glS3jl — Football Report (@FootballReprt) November 10, 2024

Rafael Leão 2nd (AC Milan)