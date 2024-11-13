Featured

Dàrio Essugo: “The midfielder of the future” followed by Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester…

Spanish newspaper MARCA ran a feature on Portuguese U21 international Dàrio Essugo on Wednesday, touting the on-loan Sporting youngster as “the midfielder of the future”.

Essugo is currently on a season-long deal at Las Palmas, but according to the Madrid-based publication there is widespread expectation that Europe’s biggest clubs will contest his signature next summer.

‘In order to stand out in today's football, clubs work to get ahead of their competitors in the market. Young players who are just starting to make their mark are followed by the big names in Europe. Dàrio Essugo is one of those 'wonder boys' who is on the agenda of the big names in the old continent,” the paper writes.

Essugo became a familiar name in Portuguese football when Rúben Amorim gave him his debut in the Primeira Liga just after his 16th birthday in 2021. The midfielder soon became the youngest Portuguese to appear in the Champions League when making his bow with the Lions, but having struggled somewhat to kick on from the early excitement, Essugo is still relatively unknown outside his homeland.

That is beginning to change as he continues to make a fine impression during the early stages of his tenure in La Liga. MARCA spoke to Luís Dias, technical consultant at the Portuguese Football Federation with many years experience working with Sporting, to get more information regarding one of the emerging stars of Spanish football.

“I remember meeting his parents at nine in the evening, as I had to wait for his mother to get off work as a cook,” Dias recalls. “The family gave us the confidence to sign him [and his brother]. Dàrio’s physical condition was surprising, but above all his calmness and personality with the ball.. He always caught our attention, but the step from 15 to 16 years was a huge explosion. He jumped three categories.”

The paper from the Spanish capital says there is no Premier League club which has not tracked Essugo this season, specifically those in Manchester, while Barcelona and Real Madrid are also paying close attention to his progress. “He will play for Madrid or wherever he wants” is the reported sentiment among Europe’s scouting elites.

Essugo is regarded as a young man with his feet on the ground, with those close describing him as “extremely humble” but “with big character, the greater the challenge the more he likes it.” His mother has joined him in Gran Canaria to assist his adjustment, while the presence of compatriot Fábio Silva is regarded as a major help.

Appropriately, the article ends on words from well-travelled striker and teammate Fábio Silva. “I am not surprised by what he is doing,” says the former Porto man. “I have known him for a long time. He contributes a lot on the pitch and has very different things. I talk to him a lot, he knows that he has a long way to go. I am sure he will be a star.”

By @SeanGillen9