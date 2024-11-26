Featured

Portuguese Abroad goals round-up: Ronaldo adds to tally; Neves gets first home PSG goal; Vitinha on the mark; Guedes, Matheus Fernandes, Semedo, Gelson Martins hit the target; Teles’ late winner in Romania

26 November 2024

João Neves’ first goal at the Parc des Princes for Paris Saint-Germain was arguably the pick of the action this weekend, in a game which also saw Vitinha find the net for the French champions in a 3-0 win over Toulouse in Ligue 1.



Elsewhere, Fábio Silva continues to be a threat for Las Palmas in La Liga with another goal, while teammate Dário Essugo also notched but the Carany Island side were still beaten by Mallorca. There were also goals for Portuguese internationals Gonçalo Guedes and Rúben Semedo, not to mention a brace from history’s greatest ever goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portuguese scorers this week

Flávio Silva, Persebaya (Indonesia)

Benny, Araz Naxçıvan (Azerbaijan)

Rúben Semedo, Khor (Qatar)

Ricardo Gomes, Al Wakrah (Qatar)

Samuel Teles, Oţelul (Romania)

Rúben Canedo, Al Wahda (United Arab Emirates)

João Neves, Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Vitinha, Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Ronaldo Tavares, Seoul (South Korea)

Gonçalo Guedes, Wolves (England)

Leandro Andrade, Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

João Correia, Pafos (Cyprus)

Dário Essugo, Las Palmas (Spain)

Fábio Silva, Las Palmas (Spain)

Diogo Tavares, Zabbar (Malta)

Matheus Fernandes, Southampton (England)

Jorginho, Differdange (Luxembourg)

Rafael Lopes, Anorthosis (Cyprus)

Gelson Martins, Olympiacos (Greece)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)

Best of the Goals:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Gharafa 1 (Joselu, 75') Al Nassr 3 (Ronaldo, 46', 64' Ângelo, 58')

Sultan Ghanam has provided better crosses in the box for Ronaldo than any current Portugese player pic.twitter.com/FaXRbevOX8 — A (@lconicCristiano) November 25, 2024

STOP THAT CRISTIANO RONALDO pic.twitter.com/9beBsUqG1K — fan (@NoodleHairCR7) November 25, 2024

João Neves, Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Neves, 35', Beraldo, 84', Vitinha, 90') Toulouse 0

Cette reprise de volée parfaite signée Joao Neves 😍🇵🇹



🎥 @DAZN_FR pic.twitter.com/g23pimiCm4 — Ligue 1 McDonald's (@Ligue1) November 24, 2024

Le travail de Kolo Muani et la finition de Vitinha ! 🔝



Le but de notre milieu portugais sous tous les angles avec le #TimeToWatch présenté par @purnell_watches 📺 pic.twitter.com/388Nzb2rCR — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) November 25, 2024

Dário Essugo, Fábio Silva

Las Palmas 2 (Essugo, 77', Silva 83') Mallorca 3 (Rodriguez, 46', Navarro 56', Mojica, 91')

Gelson Martins

Olympiacos 4 (EL Kaabi, 7', 49', 51', Gelson 62') AEK Athens 1 (Martial, 43')

Goal at 05:15

Matheus Fernandes

Southampton 2 (Armstrong, 42', Fernandes, 56') Liverpool 3 (Szoboszlai, 30', Salah, 65', 83')

Matheus Fernandes is having a great season with Southampton in the Premier League so far pic.twitter.com/3oaclTx7ys — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) November 25, 2024

Rafael Lopes

Anorthosis 3 (Rafael Lopes, 66', Chrysostomou 94', Gyurcsó 99') Enosis 2 (Sambou, 17', Andreou, 62')

Samuel Teles

FCV Farul Constanţa 0-1 Oţelul (Samuel Teles, 95')

By @SeanGillen9