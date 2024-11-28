Featured

Portugal’s forgotten man André Silva looking for yet another move, eyes Italy return

28 November 2024

Portugal’s forgotten man André Silva looking for yet another move, eyes Italy return

André Silva was given a rare start by RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday, coming just days after the Portuguese striker admitted he was likely to push for a move due to lack of playing time.

Despite his reputation as a consistent goalscorer in German football, Silva is yet to be selected in Marco Rose’s line-up in the Bundesliga so far this season. Having struggled for game time last term at Real Sociedad, the situation is the latest stage of a career which has dwindled during what should be Silva’s peak years.

Leipzig were beaten 1-0 by Inter at San Siro, with Silva substituted on the hour mark. It was a curious time for the 29-year-old to be given such a prominent role in arguably his side’s toughest away trip of the season, while it remains to be seen whether the decision to start Silva will change the sense that the forward will move on in January.

“When you don't play much, it's normal to start thinking about [leaving],” he told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport over the weekend. “I really believe in my potential and the work I can do. More than anything, I want to compete and win, if it's not here, it has to be where I can do that.

“The truth is that football is not just about what you know how to do. I know how to score goals, win duels, protect the ball, but football is much more than that. What counts is the team behind you, the club and the feeling with the other players. I try to do what I can control and I know what I can do: if I've done it once, I can do it again.”

Since leaving FC Porto eight years ago for AC Milan, Silva has played for five different clubs in three different countries, turning out for Milan for one season, followed by Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt, Leipzig and Real Sociedad. The most prolific season of Silva’s career came during the 2020-21 season when he scored 28 goals for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga – an all-time club record.

The success led to Leipzig paying €23m to secure his signature at the end of the campaign, but Silva has never really settled at the club. Last season the striker earned just 9 starts in La Liga for Sociedad, but during his conversation with the Italian press Silva hinted he would be interested in returning to Italian football.

“One of my biggest regrets is not having left my mark in Italy,” said Silva, who has 53 caps and 19 goals for Portugal. “I always like to do that, I always want to express my full potential. Not having done that is something that makes me uncomfortable. The door to Italy is always open for me, to erase that discomfort. And the culture is very similar to ours... Coming back would be a very positive thing, but I focus on what I can control.”

By @SeanGillen9