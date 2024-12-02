Featured

Modest United boss Amorim diverts praise after first Premier League victory

02 December 2024

It has been a positive few days for Rúben Amorim at Manchester United, after the Portuguese followed the midweek Europa League victory over Bodo Glimt by earning his first Premier League win against Everton at Old Trafford.

United won 4-0 on Sunday afternoon, with strikers Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee each getting a confidence-boosting brace, as Amorim prepares his side for an intriguing trip to Arsenal in the capital on Wednesday.

The victory over Everton perhaps flattered the Red Devils, as Amorim himself admitted during his post-match media duties, but yet again there were many positives about the performance. Previous manager Erik ten Hag had never won by a four-goal margin across his 85 matches in the Premier League; Amorim has done it in just his second game in charge.

United also continued their recent trend of scoring early after kick-off. Against Ipswich and Bodo/Glimt, Amorim’s men found the net inside the first two minutes, while against Everton the third goal of the day came 20 seconds after the re-start. Bruno Fernandes also registered two assists, creating for both Rashford and Zirkzee in the first half.

Speaking to the media after the game, former Sporting boss Amorim downplayed his own role in recent back-to-back victories and suggested the performances warrant further inspection after seven goals in the space of a few days at Old Trafford.

“Do I focus on scoring early? No, I’m just really really lucky,” he told journalists. “We just want to play well, because it’s better to start the game by scoring. But if you look at these three games, all the decisive moments were for us and you have to acknowledge that. Today, we started very well but then we lose control of the game. We were following the ball without any possession after the 15 minutes. But then we score in the set-piece play.

“So that was a key point for us. Then near half time we score again. Then in the first play [of the second half] we score the third goal. So, we have to acknowledge that in these three games we score goals in the right moments. On Thursday [against Bodo / Glimt] I think we controlled the ball very well in possession. Today after the first 15 minutes we had some difficulty and we had some possession just to keep the ball, not to be dangerous.

“Three games without training [sessions] they did a great job. This victory is more from the players than from the coach.”

Amad form is Ruud's work - Amorim

Amorim was asked about individual performances, namely from Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee. Ivorian Amad, who has been deployed as right wing-back, is regarded as United’s in-form player, particularly given his effective pressing and dribbling, while strikers Rashford and Zirkzee had been struggling for form before Amorim’s arrival.

“He [Amad] was really good again, he’s in a great moment. But that moment started with [interim manager] Ruud van Nistelrooy, so I just take advantage of Ruud’s work with Amad. He was really good defending and really good attacking, so he has to continue to play like that. You could feel it at the end of the game he was really tired. So, we also have to manage that to increase his physical ability.

“I need all the players to cope with all the games. So [Zirkzee] is one of them. I just try to help my players by putting them in good positions for their characteristics. Today it would have been hard even for Rasmus [Hojlund] to fight with the two centre-backs of Everton. So, we tried to push them against opponents they aren’t comfortable with. Josh did a great job, scored two goals, but more important is the performance, the way he fought in every situation.

“He [Rashford] can do so much. So, he has to continue to improve, he has the ability to do it, he already proved that, but he can play so much better like the other guys can. It was a good performance, tomorrow he has to recover and start thinking about Arsenal.”

Some are already beginning to re-assess United’s targets for the season. With just four points separating Amorim’s side from the top four positions and Champions League qualification, it was put to the Portuguese that securing a position in the automatic places is not an unreasonable objective.

“I understand that If I say no [we cannot qualify for the Champions League] you will say I cannot be Manchester United coach,” Amorim replied. “I want to be honest with our fans, so let’s focus on the performance not the results. In the end, I will be judged on the place we finish, I know that.

“But look at the performance. On Thursday we won 3-2 but I think we deserve more; today was a 4-0 but I think Everton deserved more. So, let’s focus on the performance. Congratulations to the lads. Let’s rest, recover and think about Arsenal.”

By @SeanGillen