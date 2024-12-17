Featured

Portuguese Abroad goals round up: Jota back with crucial equaliser; Ramos scores again for PSG; Bruno decisive from penalty spot [VIDEO]

17 December 2024

Portugal forwards Diogo Jota and Gonçalo Ramos were on the scoresheet this weekend as they both look to overcome injury-affected starts to the season. In arguably the weekend’s most high-profile match, Bruno Fernandes struck from the penalty spot as Manchester United edged rivals Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Vitinha also kept his composure from 12 yards for Paris Saint-Germain, while veteran Marco Paixão continues to find the net at 40 and the once heralded Domingos Quina opened his account for Pafos in Cyprus.

List of Portuguese goalscorers this week:

Ricard Gomes, Al Wakrah (Qatar)

Diogo Jota, Liverpool (England)

Tiago Nani, Dinamo City (Albania)

Rafa Santos, Al Shabab (Bahrain)

Hélder Lopes, Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel)

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United (England)

Pedro Mendes, Modena (Italy)

Vitinha, Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Gonçalo Ramos, Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Marco Paixão, Bandirmaspor (Türkiye)

Paulinho, Bandirmaspor (Türkiye)

Tiago Nani, Dinamo City (Albania)

Gonçalo Silva, Noah (Armenia)

Gonçalo Gregório, Noah (Armenia) *4 goals*

Rafael Lopes, Anorthosis (Cyprus)

Domingos Quina, Pafos (Cyprus)

Ângelo Meneses, Dewa United (Indonesia)

Best of the goals:

Gonçalo Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain (Dembele 8', Vitinha, 14', Ramos 88') 3-1 Lyon (Mikautadze, 40')

Goals in consecutive games for Gonçalo Ramos

pic.twitter.com/gEh0QlCZBl — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) December 16, 2024

Diogo Jota

Liverpool (Gakpo, 47', Jota, 86') 2-2 Fulham (Pereira, 11' Muniz, 76')

Diogo Jota is back with a bang. Big late goal to secure a point for 10-man Liverpool pic.twitter.com/D5LakC2Fqu — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) December 14, 2024

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester City (Gvardiol, 36') 1-2 Manchester United (Fernandes, 88', Amad 90')

Pedro Mendes

Reggiana 0-1 Modena (Pedro Mendes, 20')

By @SeanGillen9