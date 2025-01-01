Featured

Conceição promises “I won’t change now” upon Milan presentation, as Zlatan apologises to departing Fonseca

01 January 2025

Sérgio Conceição says he will not look for excuses as he prepares for a busy start to life with AC Milan, having replaced Paulo Fonseca in the San Siro dugout. Club spokesman Zlatan Ibrahimovic has also been speaking about the change, taking the chance to apologise to Fonseca over the handling of his departure.

Conceição was unveiled on Tuesday having signed an 18-month contract with the Italian giants. The deal vindicated the former Portugal international in resisting multiple offers since leaving Porto, including approaches from South America, France, Croatia and the Middle East, which were all spurned as Conceição felt a more suitable job would arrive.

“I’m proud, It’s a pleasure for me to come and work for such an important team,” Conceição said. “For me, it’s a pleasure, a source of pride, and a step forward in my career and that of my staff. If I’m here, it’s not a good sign; it means something hasn’t gone well. There’s not much time to prepare for the match against Juventus. We won’t complain or look for excuses.

“We can change the system, but beyond that, there’s the spirit and mentality, which are non-negotiable. This hunger to finish the match knowing we’ve given everything to win is non-negotiable.

“I live the match intensely, and I want my players to do the same, just like the fans. That’s the path to take. Their eyes should shine when they walk into Milanello. There’s no single issue; there are many things that aren’t working.

“Some prefer to talk about tactics, others about physical or mental problems. Paulo [Fonseca] had great moments here and others not so much, but that’s part of a coach’s job. We always strive for perfection, but it’s not possible. We play against quality opponents, both in Italy and in the Champions League, but we’re prepared for this.

“I don’t need to change now; I’m 50 years old. Changing now is difficult. I’ve been a coach for 13 years; I didn’t start yesterday.”

Fonseca’s time in charge was characterised in part by his hardline approach towards star players such as Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leão, both of whom were dropped at times. Asked about the issue of players being treated differently, with mention of the two star players, the Portuguese stated his job is to convince everyone of their role.

“They know they have someone direct in front of them,” Conceicao said. “There will always be 11 happier players and those on the bench less so. But this is part of group management: direct communication and maximum effort in training.

“They might be a bit sad not to play, but that should give them strength, just like the pressure, which is part of being in a big club. We’re confident we’ll do a good job, but words are just words; results are what matter.

“For me, they’re equal in how I manage the locker room. I don’t differentiate between someone who’s 17 or 37; it depends on what they do in training. If they train to their absolute maximum—beyond their limits—then truly, there’s no difference. In the locker room, they know the message is the same for everyone.

“After that, there are personal discussions. I like to understand the full story of the players at my disposal, who has a mum, a dad, their background, because there’s a story behind their behaviour within the team.”

“My playing style? I stick to my convictions, both in work and tactics. For me, the system isn’t as important as the dynamics on the pitch. Then there’s strategy, a foundation, and work on principles the team needs to understand.

“Dominant play? For me, football is very simple: there’s a goal, and you have to score and not concede. If dominant play means something else, for me, it means achieving results. Possession football, tiki-taka: for me, tiki-taka is putting the ball in the net.

“When we’re players, we think we understand everything about football, but we don’t. We think only about our own area.

“As a coach, you don’t even sleep; for me, last night was tough. The stress of wanting to know everything here, the people, because everyone matters, from the kit man to our president.

“My staff and I are eager to fast-track our understanding of everything and everyone because time is short, and we want to be present and active.”

Zlatan apologises to Fonseca

Former Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic was spokesperson for the board of directors after the announcement, where he was asked about Fonseca’s departure. The outgoing boss had the grim responsibility of facing the media after Sunday’s draw with Roma, at a time when everyone in the press room knew his days as coach were numbered.

“Before starting with Conceição, I want to thank Fonseca for what he has done and for the professional he is,” Ibrahimovic told reporters.

“Maximum respect for him. He was unable to maintain consistency in results, and when you’re at Milan, results are fundamental. We decided to dismiss him after the match, and we made a mistake by sending him to the press conference. I apologize to Paulo and the fans.

“A club like Milan is always prepared for the next step. Everyone knows who Conceição is: he has character, he’s a winner, and he has already taken over mid-season with great results at Porto.

“He has a clear vision: yesterday, as soon as he arrived, he immediately got the team to work. Our job now is to provide him with everything he needs.”

Conceição already has advantage over Fonseca – Capello

Legendary ex-Milan manager Fabio Capello has been assessing the change in manager for Italian media outlets. The 78-year-old, who won trophies with the club both as player and manager, believes Conceição will arrive into a situation which will benefit his attempt to stamp his authority on the club.

“A coach who has a reputation for being tough, but can also be very pragmatic,” Capello wrote about the new Portuguese in town in an article for Gazzetta dello Sport . “At FC Porto he was generally good and I particularly liked him when he faced Italian teams in the Champions League, despite the fact that they bought someone from him practically every year.

“He will first have to get to know the players and find the key to getting into their heads, before deciding how to play tactically. This is essential for all coaches and even more so for those who take over this year.

“But the change in the bench takes away the players' alibis: the fans are fed up and with this change the club is warning the players that from now on, bad attitudes will no longer be accepted. In this, Conceição starts with an advantage over Fonseca.”

