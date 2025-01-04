Featured

“I’m not here to make friends” – Conceição admits to half-time anger after debut Milan win

04 January 2025

Juventus 1-2 AC Milan

Sérgio Conceição got off to the perfect start as manager of AC Milan, as his side came from behind to beat Juventus and qualify for the Italian Supercup final against city rivals Inter.

Milan trailed to Kenan Yıldız’s strike after 20 minutes, but hit back with two goals in the space of four minutes in that last quarter of the match, which was held in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. The final will take place on Monday evening in the same venue.

There was a degree of fortune about Milan’s winner, which came a few minutes after Christian Pulisic had levelled the score with a penalty on 71 minutes. Yunus Musah attempted to cross from the right flank but his effort took a wicked deflection off Federico Gatti before beating Michele di Gregorio in the Juve goal.

“Football is passion and excitement, these are wonderful moments,” Conceição said after the final whistle. “They deserved this win for the second half performance, whereas in the first I saw the same kind of Milan that played a few weeks ago, with the players doubtful in defence, too tired moving the ball around, getting the timing of the pressing wrong.

“At half-time, we changed a few things, looked each other in the eyes and the players had to realise what they needed to do in order to win the game. They needed to do what we had prepared, then it is my responsibility if we lose 2-0 or 3-0, so they were truly courageous in the second half and it was totally different to the first.

“I am happy, but we have done nothing yet, we are in the Final and must prepare to play Inter.”

I got angry at the break – Conceição

Asked about how he inspired his team at the interval, given Juventus had obtained a deserved lead going into half time, Conceição admitted that he was required to take a direct and aggressive tone with his players. Having promised to not change his well-established hardline approach earlier in the week, the former Porto boss is adamant he will be assertive in his role.

“During those five minutes in the locker room, I certainly didn’t give the team kisses and hugs. In fact, I got quite angry, because they did not do what I had asked for or prepared. I see a group of players who are humble, at times they lack some determination to go further, but that can come with time.

“Players need a kind word, but also sometimes a harsh word. I will be honest, I am not the nicest coach who likes to hug and reassure my players, I tend to get angrier more than anything else.

“The important thing for this squad is to work hard, have a lot of positive energy and seek their objective together, because they have the quality. I am happy that the group accepted my message, accepted that I am not a coach who smiles that much, because I am not here to make friends, but I am here to win.”

Sergio’s son, Chico Conceição, was due to start for Juve but suffered an injury in the warm-up which forced him to withdraw. Rafael Leão missed the match through injury, but could make the final on Monday according to the victorious new Rossoneri boss.

By @SeanGillen9