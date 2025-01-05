Featured

Artur Jorge admits to being “eternally grateful” to Botafogo as Portuguese boss lands in Qatar

05 January 2025

Former Braga manager Artur Jorge signed a contract with Qatari side Al Rayyan yesterday, bringing an end to a brief but monumental spell in Brazil with Botafogo.

Jorge leaves Rio de Janeiro having conquered South America during his 9-month stay. Under his guidance, Botafogo ended a 29-year wait for the Brazilian title, while also winning the Copa Libertadores to become South American champions for the first time in their history.

The historic double ensures Jorge will forever be a legend with Fogão, but the 53-year-old has opted to bring an end to his time at the Estádio Nilton Santos in order to take up a lucrative offer in the Middle East. Jorge has committed himself to Al Rayyan until the summer of 2027.

“My working relationship with Botafogo ends today,” Jorge said on Saturday. “Having completed the first of the two cycles that were planned, and by mutual agreement, we closed as champions of Brazil, a country that welcomed me so well and where its people gave me so much love. Where I experienced the most beautiful and intense passion for the game of my life.

“Owners of eternal glory. The unprecedented glory of South America, the glory that came through the commitment, dedication and seriousness that I dedicated daily to the project that I embraced. Eternally grateful to this giant Botafogo and certain that its star, which today is no longer alone, will accompany me for the rest of my life. Thank you to everyone, thank you champions.”

The move represents an astonishing chapter in Jorge’s coaching career, which has taken time to develop. Just 2.5 years ago, Jorge was in charge of Braga’s B team, before earning a promotion to the seniors – his first top-flight role at the age of 50. A father and a grandfather, Jorge has spoken regularly about the sacrifices made to pursue his managerial ambitions.

Now, Jorge has signed a contract in Qatar which will reportedly earn him in the region of €15m across the next 2.5 years. He joins Pedro Martins of Al-Gharafa in the Qatari Stars League, where Jorge’s new side are languishing in 8th place after 11 rounds of action.

"There is no story without courage,” Jorge concluded as he began his new journey. “Sometimes even the courage to change where we are doing well.”

By @SeanGillen9