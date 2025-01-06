Featured

Conceicao says Leão “can become the best in the world” as Portugal forward says new boss has lifted Milan following Super Cup win

Inter 2-3 AC Milan

Sergio Conceição has already claimed his first trophy as manager of AC Milan, after another comeback win saw them beat city rivals Inter to lift the Italian Super Cup.

The Rossoneri were 2-0 down early in the second half but Conceição’s side, helped by the introduction of Rafael Leão, staged a superb comeback which was clinched by Tammy Abraham’s injury-time winner.

Goals from Lautaro Martínez (45+1’) and former Porto striker Mehdi Taremi (47’) gave the Italian champions a two-goal advantage, forcing Conceição to throw on Leão on 50 minutes in Riyadh. Theo Hernández halved the deficit immediately, before Christian Pulišić made it 2-2 with ten minutes remaining, setting the stage for Leão to lay on the winner for Abraham in the 93rd minute.

“I am very happy for the players, because it was not easy,” said Conceicao, who celebrated the victory with his customary cigar in the dressing room. “The atmosphere wasn’t the best when I arrived, there wasn’t much time to work on the details before these two games and we were up against two top level sides.

“The players were magical, they absorbed everything we discussed and clearly there are things we need to improve, but they are aware of that. I feel that with humility, we can have some great months together in the Champions League, Serie A and to take Milan where it deserves to be.

“Now we are happy, we celebrate and from tomorrow we will begin to focus on Cagliari.

“There were a few things we had to adjust [during the game] both when defending and attacking, but it was a heavy blow to concede on a throw-in and then let in another goal straight after the restart when not reading the long ball.

“However, this means the team has character, because it managed twice to turn games around and beat big sides. A coach has to make adjustments during the course of a game, that is what they pay me for.”

From a Portuguese perspective, much focus will be on Conceição’s relationship with star man Leão. Previous boss Paulo Fonseca, who was sacked last month, had a turbulent relationship with Leão, whom he often criticised publicly in a big to entice consistency from the former Sporting man.

Speaking to the media after the match, Leão appeared to suggest the decision to replace Fonseca with countryman Conceição has benefitted the Milan squad, who have beaten both Juventus and Inter in the new manager’s opening matches in charge in the Saudi Arabia based competition.

“I did not know Conceição personally,” Leão said. “I had heard from friends at Porto who worked with him that he had a strong character. What he has done in only a few days is incredible.

“What he’s saying, I need that, and I felt that energy everyone needed. I feel like the change is visible on and off the field, this mentality helps us to win and do what we managed today.”

Leão can be best in world - Conceição

Conceição, meanwhile, appears set to try a softer approach with the Selecao forward, indicating that he accepts the difference in Leão’s personality compared to his own, while suggesting the forward’s potential remains that of one of the game’s greatest players.

“Leão is phenomenal,” he said. “I’ve known him for a long time, he is Portuguese like me, but he is more relaxed Portuguese and I am more tense.

“He needs to learn a few things and then I believe he can become the best player in the world. I’ve told him this too, he has so much individual quality and if he puts it to the service of the team, he can be even better.

“I have no doubts, he can become the best in the world next season if he learns those things.”

By @SeanGillen9