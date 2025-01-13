Featured

FA Cup: Fernandes leads the way as Portuguese hit goal trail in England [video]

13 January 2025

The 3rd round of the FA Cup is one of the most eagerly anticipated weeks in the English football calendar. The world’s oldest club competition, which began with clubs from the 9th tier competing in qualifying last summer, welcomes the Premier League sides every January as the final 32 are decided.

The round proved fruitful for Portuguese goals, with five Luso stars hitting the net for Premier League clubs upon their introduction to the Cup. Bruno Fernandes struck for Manchester United in their incredible triumph over Arsenal, while João Félix bagged a brace for Chelsea, Diogo Jota helped Liverpool progress and Rodrigo Gomes and Beto also scored as all five Portuguese found themselves on the winning side.

Holders Manchester United were handed a brutal tie at the first hurdle of their defence, with Rúben Amorin’s side travelling to London to face Arsenal at the Emirates – an unhappy ground for the Red Devils in recent years. The match saw United’s two Portuguese internationals, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes, take roles as key protagonists for contrasting reasons.

Amorim deployed United in a more defensive version of his 3-4-2-1 system, with United generally focusing on frustrating their opponents. The tactics worked well and the visitors went ahead early in the second half: Dalot won a header which led to Alejandro Garnacho breaking down the right channel, with the Argentine youngster doing well to tee up Fernandes, who finished with terrific quality on 52 minutes.

Given how well United had controlled Arsenal, the goal from Fernandes felt a big platform for Amorim’s men to see out the game. However, ten minutes after the opener, Dalot was issued a second yellow card for a late challenge and United were down to ten men. The blow was compounded when Arsenal equalised immediately through Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães.

With half an hour of normal time still to play, United’s task to progress quickly became a tough proposition. Arsenal inevitably assumed greater momentum and were awarded a penalty when Harry Maguire was adjudged to have fouled Kai Havertz. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard stepped up to take the kick with around 20 minutes remaining, but United’s stand-in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir produced a remarkable save.

United defended resolutely to see through extra time and earn a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Fernandes set the tone by scoring United’s first kick, but Turkish goalkeeper Bayindir was the hero, producing another brilliant save from Havertz for the only missed kick of the shootout. United substitute Joshua Zirkzee dispatched their 5th kick to send United’s substantial travelling fans home delighted. The holders will host Leicester City at Old Trafford in the 4th round.

João Félix hits two in Chelsea stroll

João Félix continued his tendency to score in cup competitions for Chelsea by getting two in their 5-0 win over Morecambe. Félix has struggled for game time in the Premier League, starting just three matches, which has led to speculation of another move this month, but the former Benfica man was clinical at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, where he was joined in the Blues line-up by Renato Veiga and Pedro Neto. The Blues were given a tough draw away at Brighton in the 4th round.

Beto repays faith at Everton

Beto was handed a rare start for Everton by interim manager Leighton Baines on Friday night, with the former Portimonense man repaying the faith by scoring the opener in a 2-0 win over Peterborough United. Everton, who later confirmed the return of David Moyes as manager, will host Bournemouth in the next round.

Beto rounds the keeper to open the scoring for @Everton 🔵#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Wlte7djS6e — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 9, 2025

Gomes sees Wolves through

Rodrigo Gomes ensured manager Vítor Pereira’s first FA Cup match ended with a win as Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-1 at Bristol City. Gonçalo Guedes provided the assist for Gomes to put Wolves 2-0 up and the goal proved the winner for the Midlands side, who will travel to Blackburn Rovers next.

Rodrigo Gomes caps off a well-worked @Wolves move 💪#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/tr7hhtKUsa — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 11, 2025

Jota sets Liverpool on their way

Premier League leaders Liverpool cruised through to the next round with a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley at Anfield, with Diogo Jota starting the rout. Despite his reduced minutes, Jota has 3 goals in his last 8 appearances for the Reds, who remain in all competitions under new manager Arne Slot and head to Plymouth Argyle next.

By @SeanGillen9