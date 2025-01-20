Featured

“Paris Saint-Germain are a better team without Mbappe” – Vitinha

20 January 2025

Portugal midfielder Vitinha has been speaking to the media ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

The former Porto man addressed a number of subjects, including his adaptation into PSG’s star-studded dressing room, as well as the progress of the current side under Luis Enrique.

When Vitinha moved to the French capital in 2022, he found a dressing room with three of the game’s true global superstars: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three have since departed, but Vitinha says he will never forget the experience of assimilating in the presence of such players.

“It was like a dream,” he told English publication The Times. “I thought it wouldn't be real for a long time.

“It was not easy, even in the games, with the obligations I had. But I will remember that period for the rest of my career because I played with the best. It is something I will tell my children and grandchildren one day.”

All three have now departed, leaving Vitinha as one of the more senior figures despite him being only 24 himself. “I prefer this type of project,” he says. “The new way they look at building the team, with a long-term vision, is the best way.”

The last of the iconic trio to leave was Mbappe, who signed for Real Madrid in the summer’s most high-profile move. Vitinha reflects on the change into the post-Mbappe era and believes Luis Enrique’s side are a better collective, in a team which also includes Seleção internationals João Neves, Nuno Mendes and Gonçalo Ramos.

“It’s a different season,” Vitinha said in the interview. “We have no problem talking about that. Kylian is one of the best, if not the best. We knew it was going to be difficult. You can’t replace him directly, but you can replace him with the team. That’s what we did, but it takes time. I think collectively we are better and we have already shown that. Sometimes the goals don’t come, but we have a lot of good forwards.”

Luis Enrique is in his second season in charge at the Parc des Princes and regularly eulogises about midfielder Vitinha. The progress of the Portuguese under Luis Enrique’s guidance has been stark, leading to a Ballon d’Or nomination and a growing status as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

The respect is mutual: “He (Luis Enrique) is very intense, I really think I couldn’t have found a better coach. He manages to bring out my best characteristics in the game. The best thing is that he is very direct. He will never lie to you. He says what he wants to say. You can’t get the wrong impression. That’s very good for a player. You always know what the coach thinks about you. I really like that. Sometimes coaches aren’t so direct, to protect themselves.”

The new format of the Champions League has led to some surprising results for the biggest clubs, with holders Real Madrid in 20th place, Manchester City in 22nd and PSG currently one place outside the qualification spots in 25th. Therefore, Wednesday’s match against City carries great significance for the French side.

"We are aware of the importance of this game in terms of qualification,” Vitinha admitted. “You can imagine how hungry we are to show everyone that we are a strong team and that we can perform in these types of games.”

By @SeanGillen9