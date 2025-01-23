Featured

Conceição helping me grow as a man and as a person” – Milan matchwinner Rafael Leão

23 January 2025

AC Milan 1-0 Girona

Rafael Leão scored the only goal of the game as AC Milan moved into the top 8 positions in the Champions League with victory over Girona at San Siro.

Leão’s classy finish in the 37th minute means Sérgio Conceição’s side move into 6th place and would avoid the play-off round, should they keep their spot after a trip to Dinamo Zagreb on the final matchday.

The win comes a few days after new boss Conceição suffered his first defeat with the Rossoneri against Juventus in Serie A, but the former Porto manager was pleased with how his side responded against Spaniards Girona in his opening European match at the helm.

“It was a positive result, we still have a lot of work to be done though,” Conceição told reporters. “We knew Girona are dangerous on the ball, our pressing was not brilliant, but we still didn’t allow them much in the first half. Once we stepped up the tempo and made more vertical passes, we created chances to score several goals in the first half.

“After the break, I think we had more fear of conceding an equaliser than we did the desire to score a second. This is one of the things we are here to improve.

“We didn’t concede a goal, but must be much more solid and compact as a team. There are moments when we don’t have the ball and everyone has to think the same way, that’s what makes a team in my view.

“It is the first time we kept a clean sheet, but it has to become a habit, as these are the foundations you build success on. Conceding zero goals is the only way to guarantee points!

“The team is working on what I want, I realise that it is not easy, I try to feel the pulse of the side and I saw they were suffering a little, so I moved to five at the back. At this moment, with this atmosphere and situation, the result was too important.”

Rafael Leão with a classy winner for Milan tonight

pic.twitter.com/ZavZnBuvor — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) January 22, 2025

Leão putting in the effort - Conceição

“Leão? When I arrived, I spoke to him and we worked on this, because it’s important that he understands he is a striker when he has the ball, but a defender when we don’t. He has to be at the disposal of the team in those moments when we have to count on everyone.

“He is putting the effort in to become a more complete player and if he makes this a habit, then he can become a much better player.”

Players should die for the manager – Leão

For his part, Leão was inevitably asked about the differences between Conceicao and previous coach Paulo Fonseca, with whom Leao appeared to endure a difficult relationship. Rather than focus on the previous incumbent, Leao opted to praise Conceicao’s work in developing both the team and Leão himself as a player.

“They are different coaches,” he said. “The most important thing today is the mentality—we must always stay focused. He never lets me off the hook and asks me to always stay switched on. In the second half, we defended as a team, and we managed to hold onto the lead.

“He’s trying to help me as both a man and a player, and I’m trying to understand what he wants. He’s the kind of person who would be ready to die for his players, and I try to do the same.

“I always try to give 100% for the team. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Today it went really well, but it’s thanks to the team—it went well.”

By @SeanGillen9