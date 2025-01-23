Featured

Portugal star Joao Neves admits “we shared many emotions” as Portuguese players light up Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Manchester City

23 January 2025

Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 Manchester City

French champions Paris Saint-Germain produced a sensational comeback in the second half to beat Manchester City 4-2 at the Parc des Princes and boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League play-offs.

After a goalless first half, City struck twice early after the re-start, but PSG stormed back to take the spoils. João Neves was named Man of the Match having scored the crucial third goal, while Gonçalo Ramos emerged from the bench to grab the fourth, as Nuno Mendes shone at left-back and Vitinha played the full 90’ in midfield.

Both sides came into the encounter in surprisingly low positions in the Champions League, with PSG outside the play-off places in 25th and City in 22nd. Facing a trip to German side Stuttgart on the final matchday, a defeat to City in Paris appeared an unthinkable prospect for the hosts, but after a lively but fruitless first half the possibility of elimination at the league stage for PSG began to approach reality.

Mendes and Nunes both endure contrasting moments

Nuno Mendes had shone for the hosts in the first half. Indeed, the former Sporting man’s neat one-two with João Neves led to Mendes pulling the ball back into the box and Achraf Hakimi firing home, but the goal was disallowed. Yet within minutes of the re-start, Mendes, who had previously defended as well as he had attacked, was found wanting as City silenced the Parc des Princes.

Premier League champions City, who still have qualification in their own hands after the defeat, fielded their own Portuguese trio in Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes (at full-back) and Bernardo Silva, meaning six Portuguese started across both sides. Half-time substitute Jack Grealish gave the English champions the lead on 50 minute after Manuel Akanji had drifted past Mendes, and the goal was quickly followed by Erling Haaland adding a second in the 53rd minute, which came after a powerful run from deep by Matheus Nunes.

PSG responded magnificently to the setback. Within minutes of Haaland’s strike, Bradley Barcola skimmed Matheus Nunes on the touchline and set up Ousmane Dembélé to tap in. By the hour mark, PSG were level: Neves won the possession in midfield and the ball ended up with Desire Doué, whose shot struck the crossbar, leaving Barcola to convert the rebound.

Neves decisive

Having been a driving force in the equaliser to make it 2-2, Neves then took centre stage. The midfielder signed from Benfica showed that he has goals to his game, getting his head to Vitinha’s free-kick at the back post to complete the turnaround. An anxious stoppage time awaited PSG, but substitute Gonçalo Ramos put the nerves to bed with a clinical finish in the 93rd minute to cap a memorable evening.

"We shared several emotions,” Neves told French media after the game. “We dominated in the first half. In the second, we could have come back better, they took control of the match. Even losing 2-0, we managed to come back, I'm very happy.

“We always had the same ideas, the same philosophy of the game. That's the secret. We stayed focused on the next one, ball, the next action. Yes we know that there is still one match left, that's the most important thing. In three days, we have a Ligue 1 match, we are focused on that one."

