Portuguese players to watch in 2025: Ressurreição and dos Santos in the CPL

25 January 2025

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) continues to grow as a competitive league attracting talent from around the world. Among its standout players for the 2025 season are two Portuguese stars: Diogo Ressurreição and Kévin dos Santos. These players not only bring European flair to the game but also promise to have a significant impact on the league’s future.

2024 Recap: A Year of Impact

Diogo Ressurreição had a strong debut season with Valour FC after joining the club in April 2024. As a midfielder, he proved to be a consistent presence on the pitch, making 27 league appearances and scoring three goals. His playmaking ability and vision helped drive Valour’s midfield forward, and his knack for creating opportunities did not go unnoticed by fans and analysts alike.

Kévin dos Santos, on the other hand, made waves as a forward for Atlético Ottawa. Having previously played for York United FC, dos Santos brought experience and skill to Ottawa’s attack. His versatility and goal-scoring ability were key to Ottawa’s offensive strategy in 2024. Both players adapted well to the CPL’s physical and fast-paced style, setting the stage for what could be their breakout season in 2025.

Predictions for 2025

In 2025, Ressurreição is poised to take his game to the next level. Valour FC will likely rely heavily on his midfield creativity and ability to control the tempo of matches. With a year of experience in the league, he’s expected to improve his stats, potentially increasing both his goal contributions and his influence on Valour’s overall performance.

Dos Santos is also set for an impressive season. Known for his sharp finishing and ability to read the game, he could become one of the CPL’s top forwards. Atlético Ottawa will likely look to him as a key goal-scoring threat. If he continues to perform consistently, he could lead his team to a strong playoff run.

Career Growth and Prospects

Both players’ performances in 2025 could open doors to bigger opportunities. Ressurreição’s playmaking skills and dos Santos’ attacking prowess might attract interest from European leagues or Major League Soccer (MLS). Their success in Canada could also inspire more Portuguese talent to consider the CPL as a stepping stone in their careers.

Influence on the League

Ressurreição and dos Santos' presence in the CPL highlights the league's ability to attract international talent. They bring Portuguese techniques and strategies that enhance the quality of play and provide valuable learning experiences for their teammates. Their performances could also elevate the league's profile globally, encouraging more fans to tune in.

Conclusion

Diogo Ressurreição and Kévin dos Santos are two players to watch closely in 2025. With their talent and determination, they have the potential to leave a lasting impact on the CPL.