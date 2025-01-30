Featured

“Klopp won fewer titles in 8 years at Liverpool than I’ve won in 4-5 years at Palmeiras” – Abel Ferreira hits out at doubters

30 January 2025

Abel Ferreira recently declared he is preparing for his last year in Brazilian football, amid signs of disquiet around Brazilian powerhouses Palmeiras.

Portuguese boss Abel has enjoyed phenomenal success with Verdão, winning two Brazilian championships and two South American Copa Libertadores crowns as well as many other trophies, yet there were whistles from the supporters after a recent draw with RB Bragantino.

Palmeiras began 2024 by winning the Paulista State Championship, but the regional title would prove their only trophy of the campaign. Given the high standards set by Abel during his four years in charge, during which he had always been either Brazilian or South American champions, the season came to a disappointing end.

There were signs of discontent from the fans towards the end of 2024, with Abel himself even receiving some minor flak from the club’s supporters. The team and in particular the club’s directorship have also come under fire, with the heat turned up by the home crowd after a drab 0-0 draw with RB Bragantino on Wednesday.

“We played a poor game,” Abel conceded. “We lost the ball a lot, we didn’t adapt to the pitch so quickly, we made a lot of wrong passes, more than usual. Maybe because we only had 20 days of training. We played a good first game (against Portuguesa), and I didn’t expect it. Today was as we expected: 20 days, 5 games played.

“I’m not going to be anyone’s defence attorney. Anderson Barros [Palmeiras’ football director] is used to being criticised, there’s been graffiti on walls, and fans have invaded the training centre to talk to me. Fans have the right to protest, but it’s important at the beginning of the year that we’re all on the same side and that they trust in what we have to do. We know the path, what we want to do, and we know that we’re going to suffer a little to recharge our batteries.”

More trophies than Klopp - Abel

Wednesday’s match with RB (Red Bull) Bragantino saw renowned German manager Jurgen Klopp in attendance, owing to his role as head of global football operations with owners Red Bull. Abel took the opportunity to remind those whom it may concern that his record since arriving in Brazilian football stands up against the very best.

“I’ve never lied that I’m a project coach,” he said. “Today there was a man here called Klopp, who won fewer titles in eight years at Liverpool than we did in four or five years. So don’t talk to me about being hungry for titles here. He was at Liverpool for eight years and won fewer titles [8] than we did [10] in four or five years here.

“I’m a project coach, that’s not going to change. I’m here because I want to win. Palmeiras, for me, is the best club by far, because it gives me recognition, pays everyone on time, gives me the chance to win titles. And it created an identity, regardless of criticism, which perhaps is deserved today. But no one is going to tell us how we have to do it. The criticism that comes from outside won’t affect us.”

🎙️ Abel Ferreira na coletiva



“Ainda hoje esteve um senhor aqui chamado Klopp, e ganhou menos títulos em 8 anos no Liverpool do que minha comissão aqui” pic.twitter.com/K5Bmnvh7IS — Palmeirazzo 🇮🇹 (@avant1p4lestra) January 29, 2025

By @SeanGillen9