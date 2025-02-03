Featured

Sink or swim? Nelson Semedo must channel Cristiano Ronaldo leadership qualities after being thrown into Premier League deep end

03 February 2025

Between 2017 and 2020, Nelson Semedo was lining up alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez at Barcelona. He savoured La Liga title glory and a Copa del Rey triumph with the Catalan giants and must have believed that his career was only heading in one direction.

A somewhat surprising transfer to Wolves saw Semedo embrace a Premier League challenge alongside several fellow Portuguese at Molineux. Positive progress has, however, been difficult to establish in England.

Collective focus

🚨🇵🇹 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Nelson Semedo (31) is now the permanent captain of Wolves. ©️



"This week conversations were held between the head coach and Mario Lemina and it was agreed that Semedo would take the armband permanently.", confirm the club. pic.twitter.com/0NrSXo9snU — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 14, 2024

Financial necessity has forced the sale of many top talents, with it almost impossible to counter such departures when funds remain in short supply. As a result, Wolves have found themselves slipping backwards. A trapdoor that has been avoided up until now is in danger of swinging open once more.

A trapdoor that has been avoided up until now is in danger of swinging open once more. The clock is ticking on efforts to ensure that a professional void that leads into the second tier of English football is successfully sidestepped.

Semedo, as a proven performer at a much higher level, has been entrusted with guiding Wolves to safety. Following the decision to strip Mario Lemina of captaincy duties at Molineux, the armband has been passed to an experienced operator on the right of a defensive unit that has been far from watertight. It could be argued that Semedo has been thrown in at the deep end, with added responsibility being taken on at a time in which potential distractions need to be avoided. He is, however, confident that those around him have what it takes to steer clear of danger.

Semedo has said of his unwavering belief and that of Vitor Pereira’s squad as a whole: “My belief in this group is 200%. I know everybody’s working super hard to get out of this situation. I know the staff is working really hard as well, and they’ve helped us a lot since the day they arrived, and I believe 100% in this team.”

You would expect nothing less from a man that has become the public face and voice of a side swimming against the tide. Semedo is in sink or swim territory, but the intention is to keep heads afloat.

Lead by example

Voted by his teammates 🐺



Nelson Semedo is our Players’ Player of the Season! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/rZ9FG4I58A — Wolves (@Wolves) May 11, 2024

Wolves need somebody to navigate them through treacherous tides, with their skipper being asked to lead by example.

That is a role that Semedo is happy to take on, with the Portugal international able to call upon inspiration from some of the finest talents to have ever played the game.

Having spent time in the company of Messi and Co at Barcelona, he has also been a regular in Portugal international squads alongside five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The mindset of all-time greats is that nothing is impossible and that any challenge can be overcome with the right amount of attitude and application. Semedo must now channel that Messi and CR7 mentality and prove that he can be the man to keep Wolves in the Premier League Promised Land.