Portuguese Abroad transfers: João Félix lands in Milan, André Silva gets fresh start with Werder Bremen – round up all the major deals from the winter window

04 February 2025

João Félix is the biggest name from Portugal to move during the winter transfer window, sealing his loan to AC Milan from Chelsea in the last hours before the deadline. Félix was the third Portuguese to make a high-profile move to Serie A during the mid-season market, following Juventus’ double swoop on defenders Alberto Costa of Vitória and Chelsea’s Renato Veiga.

Meanwhile, André Silva joins his third Bundesliga club in Werder Bremen, while two familiar faces headed to Brazil in the shape of Cédric Soares and Gonçalo Paciência, Jota made an emotional return to Scottish giants Celtic and Anthony Lopes brought an end to lengthy career with Lyon.

Félix set for Serie A adventure

AC Milan’s capture of João Félix on deadline day was the biggest story in Italian football as the window closed. The deal will see Félix working under countryman Sérgio Conceição at San Siro, and was one of several transfer dealings made by the Rossoneri in the last week in an attempt to re-shape the squad in line with their new Portuguese boss’ requirements.

The likes of captain Davide Calabria and forward Alvaro Morata, both of whom were believed to have difficult relationships with Conceição, have been shipped out to Bologna and Galatasaray respectively. Noah Okafor also departed for Napoli, while there were significant incomings in the shape of Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez for €32m and midfielder Warren Bondo from Monza for €10m.

Of particular excitement for Portugal fans is the imminent link-up between Félix and Seleção teammate Rafael Leão. According to a report in Tuesday’s Gazzetta dello Sport, Leão was instrumental in convincing Félix to join him at San Siro. Former Benfica man Félix, who has reportedly cost just a €2m loan fee, has not been unveiled in his new colours yet, but could be in line to train with Milan on Tuesday afternoon.

Juventus make Portuguese additions in defence

For the second winter running, Juventus turned to Portugal to bolster their defence. Having signed Tiago Djaló last January from Lille – since moved on to FC Porto, the Bianconeri this time added youngsters Alberto Costa and Renato Veiga from Vitória de Guimarães and Chelsea respectively.

Earlier this month, Juve paid Vitória the significant sum of €12.5m rising to €15m for Costa, 21, who had been with the club since he was 10 years old. He has since been an unused substitute in three Serie A matches. Last week, Renato Veiga joined him in Turin on a loan deal from Chelsea, where Veiga had struggled for game time following last summer’s move from Basel.

Silva heads to Bremen, Jota already enjoying Celtic return

André Silva secured a much-needed move with less than 24 hours to go before the deadline, moving from RB Leipzig to fellow German side Werder Bremen on loan. Silva has gained a reputation for changing clubs since leaving Porto in 2017, spending time with AC Milan, Sevilla, Frankfurt, Leipzig and Real Sociedad.

Without question the 29-year-old’s best form has come in German football, where he broke Frankfurt’s all-time record for goals in a season when netting 28 in the 2020-21 campaign. Werder sporting director Peter Niemeyer says: “For André, things haven't been going the way he had imagined recently. We are absolutely convinced of his quality and are happy it worked out. André has known the Bundesliga for years, is fully training and we hope that he will be integrated quickly.”

Meanwhile, another forward who has been unsettled in recent times is ex-Benfica man Jota. The 25-year-old sealed a return to Celtic from French side Lyon last week and has already found the net on his comeback for the Hoops. Jota left Glasgow 18 months ago for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, after which he endured an unhappy spell with Rennes earlier this season.

Notable Portuguese transfers abroad this winter:

Anthony Lopes, (34) Goalkeeper, Lyon (France) to Nantes (France)

Cédric Soares, (33) Defender, Arsenal (England) to São Paulo (Brazil)

Alberto Costa, (21) Defender, Vitória SC (Portugal) to Juventus (Italy)

Renato Veiga, (21), Defender, Chelsea (England) to Juventus (Italy)

Jota, (25) Forward, Rennes (France) to Celtic (Scotland)

André Silva, (29) Forward, RB Leipzig (Germany) to Werder Bremen (Germany)

Gonçalo Paciência, (30), Forward, Sanfrecce Hiroshima (Japan) to Sport (Brazil)

André Horta, (28) Midfielder, Braga (Portugal) to Olympiacos (Greece)

João Félix, (25) Forward, Chelsea (England) to AC Milan (Italy)

Also on the move:

Ronaldo Tavares, (27) Forward, FC Seoul (South Korea) to Yverdon (Switzerland)

Alfa Baldé, (20) Forward, FC Porto (Portugal) to Radnicki (Serbia)

André Gonçalves, (21) Forward, Estoril Praia (Portugal) to FC Polissya Zhytomyr (Ukraine)

Daniel Candeias, (36) Forward, Oliveirense (Portugal) to Adanaspor (Türkiye)

Miguel Tavares, (26) Defender, Panathinaikos (Greece) to Panachaiki (Greece)

Aylton Boa Morte, (31), Forward, Kayserispor (Türkiye) to Khorfakkan (UAE)

Iuri Medeiros, (30) Forward, Al-Nasr (UAE) to Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel)

Jorge Fernandes, (27) Defender, Vitória SC (Portugal) to Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia)

Fernando Ferreira, (20) Defender, Rio Ave (Portugal) to Charlotte FC (USA)

Leonardo Barroso (19), Defender, Sporting (Portugal) to Chicago Fire (USA)

Leonardo Lopes, (26) Midfielder, Cercle Brugge (Belgium) to Gent (Belgium)

Rafael Fernandes, (22) Defender, Lille (France) to Rangers (Scotland)

Abdu Conté, (26) Defender, Troyes (France) to Young Boys (Switzerland)

Tiago Gabriel, (20) Defender, Estrela (Portugal) to Lecce (Italy)

Herculano Nabian, (21) Forward, Leiria (Portugal) to Merida (Spain)

Serif Nhaga, (19) Defender, Paris Saint-Germain (France) to Sampdoria (Italy)

Pedro Pereira, (22) Defender, Mafra (Portugal) to Lugo (Spain)

Yuri Ribeiro, (28), Defender, Braga (Portugal) to Blackburn Rovers (England)

Miguel Santos, (30) Goalkeeper, Anadia (Portugal) to FF Jaro (Finland)

Mickaël Meira, (31) Goalkeeper, KF Feronikeli (Kosovo) to Zurich City (Switzerland)

João Dias (23) Defender, CD Arenteiro (Spain) to Logroñés (Spain)

Ivo Candé (18) Midfielder, Aurau (Switzerland) to CD Lealtad (Spain)

By @Sean Gillen