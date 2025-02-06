Featured

Conceição praises goalscorer João Félix , criticises Rafael Leão after Milan win

06 February 2025

Milan 3-1 Roma

João Félix came off the bench to make a goalscoring start to life with AC Milan, as the Rossoneri advanced to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with victory over Roma at San Siro.

A Brace from Tammy Abraham in the first half set Milan on their way, but Artem Dovbyk’s goal after the break gave Roma hope. Félix and Rafael Leão were both introduced for the latter stages, with debutant Félix clinching the win with a classy finish.

Speaking after the match, Milan manager Sérgio Conceição had contrasting views on his Portuguese substitutes, praising Félix and fellow new arrival Santiago Giménez for their contributions, but leaving a word of warning for Leão based on his 20-minute cameo.

“We are trying to pass on to the team what we want, but we had just one training session to prepare for this game and I do not have the luxury of working on the details of the game in training, because we play every three days,” said the former Porto boss.

“Nonetheless, the players accept what we want, they are intelligent and I am happy today, especially with the second goal and I'm also pleased with the two new signings as the second goal came from recovering the ball quickly in midfield. That was something we worked on, so I am pleased. João and Santiago also only had one training session, but understood immediately, confirming their intelligence.”

"Félix scored a great goal, but we haven't done anything yet, we still have three games to go to win the Coppa Italia. Now we have to think about Empoli, which will be a very difficult challenge. We hope to continue like this.”

Joao Felix’s debut cameo vs Roma. 💫 pic.twitter.com/jkfdb4xo1y — H (@HH_comps) February 6, 2025

Conceição was then asked whether Leão could offer more: “Yes, much more. Much more. Because he has incredible quality and characteristics, he must realise the ball at his feet is very important, but he must work when he’s not on the ball. He must understand that he is part of a team, part of a collective, and that he must work at all moments for the team.

“I realise it’s not easy for him to get out of his comfort zone, doing the work that people don’t pay much attention to, but it is essential for me. He can become a player of another level if he takes on board the things we are talking about and working with him on every single day.”

Not like Porto yet - Conceição

“Balance is fundamental, absolutely fundamental, because football is about balance, when you have the ball and when you do not. I saw some signs [from the team] during the game that I did not like, but I also realise we are working on it and trying to improve.

“I don’t see the similarities with Porto yet, but we are working to be more compact, more aggressive, not allow the opponents to get into our final third so often. We’re not there yet, but with the players who arrived in the transfer window, their characteristics give me the comfort to go towards the football I like, including with two strikers and the right balance not just to score goals, but also not concede them.”

By @SeanGillen9