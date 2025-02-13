Featured

Feyenoord 1-0 Milan: Familiar problems for Conceicao’s Milan as Leão admits attitude not right

13 February 2025

Sérgio Conceição cut a frustrated figure after his AC Milan side were beaten by Feyenoord in Rotterdam in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie.

The Portuguese boss walked out of his post-match press conference after just one question following the defeat, while star forward Rafael Leão conceded that the Rossoneri showed less desire than their Dutch counterparts.

A goal from Brazilian Igor Paixão after just three minutes did the damage, with the Feyenoord man cutting inside and dispatching a shot which surprisingly beat Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan at his near post. Two of Conceicao’s recent signings, ex-Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez and veteran English full-back Kyle Walker struggled on the night, with an attack-minded line-up failing to yield a goal.

Conceição walked out of the post-match press conference after answering the first question, telling the assembled journalists: “We knew what the atmosphere was like, about their aggression, we knew all that. Games become difficult if you don’t win the duels.

“We started well with a Reijnders chance, then conceded the goal, these things happen. It was not a fortunate match. We should’ve done more and we did have the opportunities to at least equalise.

“Alright, now I have summarised the game for you. Seeing as I waited 15 minutes outside, now I’ve done my 30 seconds and that is enough.”

Later the former Porto boss was asked by legendary Milan coach Fabio Capello if he had underestimated Feyenoord by fielding four forwards: Rafael Leão, João Félix, Christian Pulisic and Giménez, but Conceição refuted the notion and conceded he is still trying to find the right chemistry between the group.

“Never, I respect everyone in football. We tried to prepare for this the way we would a Champions League Final. I know how hard I worked to get here, I’ve been a player before and then a coach for 14 years, I respect lower league and Champions League opponents the same way.

“Everyone is an ideal analyst in hindsight. It was what I thought before the game, I realise people are curious about those four, but there were another seven players too. I am the one who must find the right balance in the team and I need to work on that,”

“You win games with duels, aggression, and Feyenoord had all those ingredients tonight. We should’ve done more, we also knew it was going to be a fiery atmosphere and they always give more on home turf. It’s the Champions League, this atmosphere should motivate us more, not less.”

Milan approach not right – Leão

Rafael Leão concurred with his manager. The Portugal forward spurned a good chance to equaliser in the first half and was replaced during the closing stages. João Félix, meanwhile, earned praise in some quarters for his showing, albeit none of the star-studded Milan frontline were able to salvage parity ahead of the return leg at San Siro.

“We did not have the same grit and aggression that Feyenoord did,” said Leão. “We were not up to the level of this match. I too had an opportunity in the first half that I was unable to make the most of. Now we have to go home, rest and see what we didn’t do right today.

“The second leg is at San Siro in front of our fans, while Feyenoord are really helped by the home crowd. It was not a good performance, we’ve got to study what went wrong.

“There are no excuses, we needed to be as aggressive as them and win all the duels

“Now the game is over, we’ve got to do better the next time. We must have the right attitude for an important Champions League tie, which we did not do today.

“If we do that, with the quality we’ve got in the side, we will win the match.”

