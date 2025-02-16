Featured

Dropped Rafael Leão inspires late Milan win over Verona [video]

16 February 2025

AC Milan 1-0 Verona

Italian giants AC Milan are back to winning ways after their midweek Champions League defeat, with a late goal from new signing Santiago Giménez enough to see of Verona at San Siro.

Milan boss Sérgio Conceição dropped star man Rafael Leão to the bench for the match, but the Portuguese emerged for the second half and was crucial in instigating Giménez’s winner.

The Rossoneri’s 1-0 loss at Feyenoord last Wednesday saw much criticism aimed at the players, including Leão who missed a clear chance in the first half. The former Sporting man was demoted to the bench for the visit of Verona but replaced Riccardo Sottil at the break as Conceição looked to inject more threat.

The winning goal came in the 75th minute and was all about Leão’s positivity and quality. The Seleção man played a neat one-two with Álex Jiménez, before laying the ball square to Mexican striker Giménez, who was left with the simplest of finishes from close-range.

Conceição did not attend his post-match media duties, instead sending director Zlatan Ibrahimovic to speak to the press. “I am here because the coach is in the locker room, he is very shaken at the death of the Porto President [Pinto da Costa] who was like a father to him. So I am here,” Zlatan said.

João Félix did speak to journalists after playing almost the full match for Milan. “I feel good, I am taking it day by day, we are all improving and must continue like this.

“We could’ve scored more goals, but the way we played today must be how we play on Tuesday [against Feyenoord] if we are to win. If we have the same desire to fight, then we will certainly win. We have fantastic individuals, we have more quality than them and we can do it.”

Milan must now overturn the 1-0 deficit to Feyenoord when they host the Dutch side at San Siro on Tuesday, with a place in the last-16 of the Champions League at stake. The win over Verona lifted Conceicao’s side up to 7th in the Serie A standings.

