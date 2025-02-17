Featured

Portuguese Abroad goals round-up: Conceição winner in Juve-Inter, Beto continues sensational Everton form, Tiago Tomás nets in Bundesliga, Jota, Rafa Silva, Gelson on target [videos]

17 February 2025

Chico Conceição scored one of the most important goals of his young career this far on Sunday night, with the former Porto winger settling the Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Inter in Turin. In England, Beto continues to prove a transformed player under new Everton boss David Moyes, getting the opener in their 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Tiago Tomás added to his personal best tally for the season by scoring in Wolfsburg’s victory at Stuttgart in Germany, while there were also goals for Jota in Scotland, Gelson Martins and Chiquinho with Olympiacos in Greece and Rafa Silva in Turkiye, as well as plenty of others across the continent.

Portuguese abroad scorers this week:

Beto, Everton (England)

Fábio Tavares, Burton Albion (England)

Francisco Conceição, Juventus (Italy)

Masca, Eldense (Spain)

Tiago Tomás, Wolfsburg (Germany)

Rafa Silva, Besiktas (Turkiye)

Joca, Gençlerbirliği (Turkiye)

Marco Paixão, Bandırmaspor (Turkiye)

Jota, Celtic (Scotland)

Chiquinho, Olympiacos (Greece)

Gelson Martins, Olympiacos (Greece)

Rafael Barbosa, Radomiak Radom (Poland)

Rodrigo Piloto, Atlètic Club d'Escaldes (Andorra)

Rafael Sousa, Penya Encarnada (Andorra)

Pêpê Rodrigues, Pafos (Cyprus)

Edgar Neves, Fola (Luxembourg)

Guilherme Soares, Iaşi (Romania)

The best of the goals:

Francisco Conceição

Juventus 1 (Conceição, 74') Inter 0

A composed finish from Francisco Conceição, but what about that Kolo Muani assist?! 😱#JuveInter pic.twitter.com/2L1jVf3F8h — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) February 17, 2025

Beto

Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta, 47') Everton 2 (Beto, 42' Alcaraz, 80')

Jota

Celtic 3 (McGregor, 23', Jota, 35', Idah, 84') Dundee United 0

Tiago Tomás

Stuttgart 1 (Woltemade, 72') Wolfsburg 2 (Tiago Tomás, 77' Amoura, 87' pen)

TIAGO TOMÁS 🇵🇹(2002) DRAWS LEVEL WITH A POWERFUL FINISH!!!

MOHAMED EL AMINE AMOURA WITH A GREAT PLAY FOR THE ASSIST!!!

📽️ @GoalsXtrapic.twitter.com/ktSOPATGPK — Football Report (@FootballReprt) February 15, 2025

Rafa Silva

Besiktas 2 (Rafa, 53' Batahov, 65' OG) Trabzonspor 1 (Banza, 17')

Uğurcan far görmüş tavşan gibi kaldı kalede 😂



Beşiktaş - Trabzonspor #BKJvTS Rafa Silva İmmobile pic.twitter.com/rYqMdglhpM — Eren Özdemir (@erenozdemir95) February 15, 2025

By @SeanGillen9