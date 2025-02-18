Featured

“The face of this elimination is Conceição’s, not Theo’s” – Milan boss defends Hernandez after costly red card in Champions League

18 February 2025

AC Milan 1-1 Feyenoord (aggregate: 1-2)

Sérgio Conceição suffered a major setback on Tuesday evening, as his AC Milan side were knocked out of the Champions League play-offs by underdogs Feyenoord at San Siro.

Having come into the second leg with a 1-0 deficit from last week’s defeat in Rotterdam, Conceição’s side got off to the perfect start in the return leg when Santiago Giménez struck in the first minute. However, a lamentable red card for French star defender Theo Hernandez changed the tie.

Giménez’s header from close range with only 37 seconds on the clock set Milan up for a first half in which they were largely in control. Failure to add a second left the Rossoneri vulnerable to any strike by the Dutch visitors, and Hernandez opened the door to Feyenoord by earning a red just five minutes after the re-start.

Hernandez had received a caution for a petulant deliberate foul just before the break, but his second booking was even more inexcusable – issued a yellow for a dive in the penalty area under a challenge from Givaido Reid. Conceição responded to the setback by substituting goalscorer Giménez and introducing midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

Feyenoord regained the advantage in the tie in the 73rd minute when Hugo Bueno’s perfect cross was headed home by Julian Carranza. Milan struggled to create much in the remaining time, with Portuguese duo Rafael Leão and João Félix having little impact, while the decision of Conceição to remove new striking sensation Giménez became a dubious call amidst the struggles for incision.

Naturally, much of the focus after the match was on Hernandez, who had made himself the villain through the most avoidable of dismissals. “Blunders like the ones Theo committed cannot be made at these levels, it’s not acceptable. This boy’s year is perhaps the worst of his career and what he did tonight is the icing on the cake,” said Milan legend Alessandro Costacurta. “Hernandez’s red card changed a game that Milan were dominating without problems, it will be difficult for him to play again at San Siro,” added former boss Fabio Capello.

This from Theo Hernandez is... wow.



What a way to go out of a competition.

pic.twitter.com/RnWMVAgnCN — Inconvenient Truth (@ITruth98) February 18, 2025

Red card shows where we must improve - Conceição

As such, Conceição felt the necessity to defend the Frenchman during his post-match media duties. The former Porto boss also faced questions over his withdrawal of Giménez, as Milan prepare for an intense few days of media criticism for falling at the play-off stage to a Feyenoord team which has struggled in the Netherlands this campaign.

“They didn’t threaten our goal and we missed the second goal. [The red card] is an episode that changed the game,” he said. “They had no shots, then they had the only shot on goal and it was a goal. In the past I have made so many mistakes that you can’t imagine and I continue to make them, as do my players. But the face of this non-progress belongs to Conceição, not Theo.

“There are many points to improve and also on character. It’s not easy, I understand the pressure that these big clubs have and from the outside the environment doesn’t help the players. I know Theo and I know he can do better, as can his coach.

“Giménez substitution? The decisions are mine, I’m paid for this. I took him off because when he arrived here he had a problem and was injured, risking getting hurt more. Then if I don’t reach my goals I’ll pack my bags and leave.

“I arrived a month and a half ago, but they make comparisons with coaches who have been here for years. We won the only trophy we could win, we are in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and in the league, since I arrived, we have won 14 points and Napoli 15. It’s not perfect. The atmosphere here at Milan is not the best and the sending off shows it: we have to work on this. Believe me, it’s not easy.”

Milan will now focus on improving their form in Serie A, where they occupy 7th place, beginning with a trip to Torino on Saturday. A two-legged Coppa Italia tie with either Lazio or Inter will commence in April.

By @SeanGillen9