Amorim praises “leader” Bruno Fernandes as United skipper leads comeback at Beto’s Everton

23 February 2025

There was a Portuguese goalscorer on each side on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League, as Everton and Manchester United shared the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Everton eased into the break two goals up against Rúben Amorim’s woeful United, with Beto opening the scoring at Goodison Park. However, United improved after the break and Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick sparked a comeback, which ultimately saw former Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte snatch a point for the Red Devils.

Beto’s goal on 19 minutes, which saw him take advantage of uncertain United defending, was the continuation of a remarkable upturn in form for the striker. Under previous manager Sean Dyche, Beto scoured 4 times in 41 appearances; since the appointment of David Moyes, the ex-Portimonense man has 5 goals in 6 appearances for the Toffees.

Four Premier League games, five goals for Beto. 🙌



The YouTube highlights of our 2-2 draw with Manchester United are now live. 🔽 — Everton (@Everton) February 22, 2025

Abdoulaye Doucoure added a second to give the hosts a 2-0 lead on 33 minute, at which point all indications pointed to another disastrous outing for Amorim’s United. The visitors lacked confidence, intensity and quality all over the field, with skipper Bruno Fernandes among those failing to find his rhythm.

United emerged from the interval with more purpose, but it was not until Fernandes’ well-taken free-kick on 72 minutes that a fightback looked on the cards. Ugarte’s crisp volley on 80 minutes set the teams up for a thrilling battle for a winner, with Everton awarded a penalty in stoppage time which was overruled by VAR.

Speaking after the final whistle, Man of the Match Fernandes was unwilling to take much praise for his team’s recovery. “We had our chances in the second half, but the problem was we started the game too late,” said the Seleção midfielder. “We gave it away in the first half, we didn’t have enough movement, we were too static. When we go down we take a little more risk, we need to start the game like that. We must stick with the plan, that’s why the manager was upset with us, we have to stick to what our ideas are. That’s what we did in the second half.”

Amorim was similarly fixated on the poor nature of the first half, telling TNT Sports: “Without the first half and losing 2-0, it’s a good point. But we need three points and we need to play all the game. We lose balls without any pressure, not doing what we are supposed to do. We lost two goals on second balls, which we knew they would create from. We were soft.

“We didn’t exist in the first half. For the second half, we didn’t change nothing. We have to do the same thing, but in a good way. Everything we do during the week, we have to use in the game. If we do that, we’ll be nearer to winning games as we did in the second half. If we don’t, we are not going to win.

“I trust Bruno”

“Bruno Fernandes is a leader. I trust him, Bruno for us is so important, in any position that he plays. He is the guy that can, sometimes in the hardest moments, hold the ball and that is really important for the team.”

United host Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Wednesday, before two cup matches against Marco Silva’s Fulham at home in the FA Cup, followed by a trip to Spain to meet Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

By @SeanGillen9