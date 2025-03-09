Featured

Conceição sees “foundations to build on” as Milan stage comeback win at Lecce

Lecce 2-3 AC Milan

Sérgio Conceição says he is seeing the benefit of more time on the training ground, after watching his AC Milan team produce a remarkable fightback to claim victory at Lecce in Serie A.

Milan trailed 2-0 heading in the last quarter of the match on Saturday evening, with Conceicao’s side looking set for another costly defeat. However, inspired in-part by the introduction of Rafael Leao, the Rossoneri scored three late goals to earn a much-needed three points.

Conceição came into the game dealing with several absentees, most notably captain goalkeeper Mike Maignan who was suspended for confronting officials in a previous outing. The Portuguese manager also opted to leave out his star countrymen João Félix and Rafael Leão, who both struggled to impress in recent weeks.

Despite only having been in the job for a little over two months, Conceição’s position has been strongly scrutinised owing to three straight defeats ahead of the trip to Lecce. Indeed, his position has been speculated to already be in doubt, with sections of the Italian press suggesting alternatives have been considered.

With an hour gone at Via del Mare, the pressure on Conceição was only growing as Lecce led 2-0. Milan had seen two goals disallowed in the first half for offside against Santiago Giménez and Matteo Gabbia, while Nikola Krstović struck twice for the hosts either side of the half-time break.

Conceição had introduced Leão at the interval and the former Sporting forward was a catalyst for the comeback. Leão’s pass to countryman Félix resulted in Antonino Gallo scoring an own goal, after which Christian Pulisic levelled things with a penalty and Leão again turned provider, crossing superbly for United States star Pulisic to snatch a winner.

“We had a little more time during the week to prepare for this game, we knew Lecce’s strengths and weaknesses, the players worked hard to do what I asked,” Conceição said.

“In terms of dynamism, possession, quality, passing, we did well, scored two goals that were disallowed and then found ourselves 2-0 down. It is true that the second half didn’t start the way we wanted, it looked very difficult at that moment to turn it around, but the character of the players emerged then.

“It was important to attack, but also maintain balance against a side that is very strong on the counter-attacks with pace, and this is what we did. I have to congratulate the squad, because for their attitude, the work they did during the week, these are the foundations we can build on. We so rarely had any chance to work during the week, but it helps to create those foundations and then it is easier to have the right attitude from the start in the match.

“I like to work in training on the pitch, and I don’t want to use that as an excuse, but the pressing we had today was far more organised because we knew the zones where to press, the timing of the press, that all comes from training.

“I am not happy about being out of the Champions League, but on the bright side we do now have time to work in training. They need these things to become a habit so that they can show them on the field.”

Despite the victory, Milan remain in 8th place in the Serie A standings, eight points behind the top four positions. Conceição’s side are still in the Coppa Italia, where they meet city rivals Inter in a two-legged semi-final next month.

By @SeanGillen9