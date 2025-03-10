Featured

Amorim says United “need more Brunos” after Fernandes golaço against Arsenal

10 March 2025

Rúben Amorin believes Manchester United must sign more players like Bruno Fernandes if they are to be successful in improving their recruitment this summer.

Fernandes scored a sensational free-kick on Sunday afternoon as the Red Devils held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, after which attention switches to a crunch Europa League second leg against Real Sociedad later this week.

The goal by Fernandes against Arsenal gave United a first-half lead, which was cancelled out by Declan Rice’s equaliser, but the gutsy showing by Amorim’s side offered encouragement to supporters ahead of Thursday’s crucial European encounter. Whilst United ceded much of the ball to Arsenal, the hosts arguably created the better chances, particularly during the second half.

“I think he (Bruno) steps up all the time,” Amorim said when asked about Fernandes’ contribution. “Sometimes he can show some frustration in some moments that can hurt him more than anybody. And I understand that it’s frustration because he wants to win.

“But he’s also always available, always there to play in different positions and when we need a goal, a free-kick, an assist…he’s always there. So I think he’s a very good example. He does some mistakes, that’s normal, but he’s a very good example for the other players.

One journalist put it to Amorim that if United had signed more players with Fernandes’ quality, mentality and availability, they would not be in their current position. “Any coach who brings players in expects the best, but sometimes they have to adapt and you have luck with the character of the player, even after all the investigation you do before signing players,” Amorim said.

“What I can say is that we need more Brunos. That is clear. Not just the quality, the character he has, the availability in this league is so important. And he’s so decisive with the ball and without the ball.”

Despite United’s recent struggles, Fernandes has recorded five goal involvements in his last seven matches, notching three goals and two assists. The match also marked a special occasion for United’s other Portuguese, Diogo Dalot, who made his 200th appearance for the club.

By @SeanGillen9