“I suffer more than others” – Milan boss Conceição on reaching Coppa Italia final

24 April 2025

Inter 0-3 Milan (1-4 on aggregate)

Sérgio Conceição’s Milan produced a stunning display to book their place in the Coppa Italia final, overcoming Serie A leaders and city rivals Inter at San Siro.

Milan have endured a dismal campaign in Italy, which reports suggest has already sealed Conceição’s fate, but the chance of a trophy to salvage some pride could yet bring a positive end to the season.

The teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg three weeks after, after which Milan earned praise for the way they competed against their more favoured opponent. Since then, the Rossoneri’s form in Serie A has remained patchy, with a 1-0 home loss to Atalanta at the weekend leaving Conceição’s men in 9th place.

Therefore, Inter came into the return meeting as neutral’s favourites, as they attempted to keep their hopes of a treble on-track. The Nerazzurri are in the Champions League semi-finals, where they will meet Barcelona, while in the league Simone Inzaghi’s side hold a slender goal-difference advantage over Napoli at the top of the standings.

Yet in front of a packed San Siro, Milan ultimately cruised to victory. A double from former Benfica man Luka Jović either side of half time game Milan a commanding lead, which was secured five minutes from normal time when Portugal star Rafael Leão played in midfielder Tijani Reijnders to make it 3-0.

Sérgio Conceição:



“I’ve had the feeling since the game against Atalanta. The small details are important – I liked the attitude and the tightness of the team in defence and attack.

“We suffered a bit in the first few minutes, but we scored in the end. We improved a few things at half-time and then had a really top level in the second half. The team has quality, but also humility and a desire to win every game.

“I’m a fan of this sport. I suffer more than others. I bring football home with me, so my wife will also be happy with this result.

“Our feet are on the ground, we haven’t won anything yet. We have to play a final and make a difference at the end of the league to help our image. We have more quality than what we have shown.”

Milan’s opponents in the final will be determined on Thursday evening, with Bologna the overwhelming favourites, given they lead Empoli 3-0 from the first leg ahead of a hosting the return.

By @SeanGillen9