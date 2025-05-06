Featured

Leão inspires Milan comeback, as Conceicao’s system change continues to bear fruit [video]

06 May 2025

Genoa 1-2 AC Milan

Rafael Leão came off the bench to produce a Man of the Match performance as AC Milan yet again came from behind to earn victory over Genoa in Serie A on Monday evening.

The match was a tale of two goalscoring Portuguese substitutes, with former Braga striker Vitinha giving Genoa the lead with his first touch, before Leão’s equaliser and key role in a late winner saw him steal the headlines.

Both forwards began the evening on the sidelines, as did João Félix who also failed to earn a place in Sérgio Conceição’s Rossoneri line-up. Conceição has recently switched Milan’s system to a 3-4-2-1 formation in order to offer more coverage at the back, but there was no starting spot for Leão or Félix at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Vitinha was thrown into the action by Genoa boss Patrick Vieira and scored with his first touch, connecting perfectly with a ball from Aarón Martín to score his first Serie A goal of the season. Vitinha has been a major disappointment in Italian football following a €16m move from Marseille last winter, having failed to score in his 21 league appearances this term coming into the match.

Leão had replaced the injured Youssouf Fofana after 28 minutes, but it was only after Vitinha’s opener that the former Sporting man found his groove. Leão levelled the score with the aid of a deflection on 76 minutes, before doing the groundwork for the winner just a minute later when his pass destined for Félix was intercepted and put through his own net by Genoa defender Morten Frendrup.

Milan have been renowned for their comebacks this season, but Conceição’s tactical switch has drawn more praise as results improve. The Portuguese boss decided to switch to a three-man central defence ahead of the trip to Udinese last month, which his side won 4-0 and the Rossoneri have won four out of five matches since the tweak.

Reaction:

Sérgio Conceição:

“We started in one way and finished in another. They pay me to work and read the game. Sometimes us coaches can give a little bit more, sometimes we can’t.

“We’re not just working on a system. We work at individual, departmental and collective levels. You get mistakes sometimes, like for the goal we conceded. That’s why we’re at Milanello, very focused on working on these things. We’re happy when the players succeed and win.

“We changed in terms of position and put João with Santi up front and we opened up the attack a bit more. This is a demonstration of the skill of the players, not of the skill of the coach.”

Rafael Leão:

“We talked among ourselves and said these last few games are crucial to picking up as many points as possible. The coach changed the formation, and we’re more compact now — I think we’ve only conceded two goals in the last few matches.

“Every match, I try to help the team, whether I start or come off the bench. Even Gabbia always gives me confidence — sometimes he yells at me!

“We’re all locked in and trying to give our best. Of course, we want to win a trophy, but there’s still one more game to go.”

Vitinha:

Vitinha's first Serie A goal of the season for Genoa against Milan was taken with such confidence you wonder why it's been so long coming.pic.twitter.com/JsE11teIHS — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) May 5, 2025

Leão:

Rafael Leão changed the game for Milan tonight. Off the bench to get an equaliser as Sérgio Conceição's side come from behind to win at Genoa. 4 victories in 5 games now for Milan.pic.twitter.com/mPHYd3AdXJ — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) May 5, 2025

Milan remain in a lowly 9th position in the standings, but a poor season could still end on a high note in the Coppa Italia final against Bologna next week. Leão is suspended for Friday’s home meeting with Bologna, after which he will be available when the two sides meet next Wednesday in the showpiece in Rome.

By @SeanGillen9