Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal launch astronomical Bruno Fernandes bid – report

06 May 2025

Stories linking Bruno Fernandes to a big-money move to Saudi Arabia have intensified during recent days, with latest reports detailing astonishing potential figures involved in convincing the Portugal midfielder to leave Manchester United.

Al Hilal are the club in question and according to an increasing number of respect journalists, the Saudi project to entice the Red Devils’ captain is serious and backed by significant financial muscle.

Fernandes was linked with the Saudi Pro League last summer, with suggestions that agents met to discuss terms in detail before the Seleção man eventually opted to sign a new contract at Old Trafford and assume the captain’s armband. Since then United have endured a dismal season, but Fernandes’ stock has remained high due to his defiant efforts amid the turmoil.

Al Hilal had hoped to entice Mohamed Salah, the world’s most prominent Arab sportsman, this summer but the forward opted to extend his deal with newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool. As such, the club have a transfer budget exceeding £500m according to prominent English journalist Ben Jacobs.

According to an article written by Jacobs, Fernandes will be offered weekly wages in excess of £1.25m per week – a total of £65m per year – to join the club. A transfer fee would need to be agreed with United, who would likely wish to retain the player but given Fernandes will turn 31 this summer, the temptation of a generous bid could complicate things.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, United boss Ruben Amorim would be keen to keep Fernandes, who has scored 19 goals and registered 16 assists in 52 appearances this season. Romano also confirms Al Hilal’s interest is serious, but that the clubs have not held advanced talks as of yet.

Previous indications were that Fernandes was not willing to move to Saudi Arabia before the 2026 World Cup next year. Al Hilal will hope to change the former Sporting man’s mind, but given his popularity at United the deal still feels a long way from being imminent. United’s financial problems are well-documented, so it remains to be seen whether cashing in on Fernandes is under serious consideration. Meanwhile, Saudi sources continue to push the notion of a release clause in the player's contract allowing him to leave. Watch this space...

By @SeanGillen9