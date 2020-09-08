 

Details
Hits: 156

Sweden 0-2 Portugal

Portugal made it a perfect start to the defence of their Nations League crown with a second win in four days thanks to two goals from returning captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

After a hard-fought first half, the game turned on the stroke of the interval after a red card issued to Svensson, with Ronaldo scoring a sublime goal direct from the subsequent free kick.

It was Ronaldo's 100th goal for Portugal and he made it 101 in the second half with another superb strike from range.

Portugal started slowly with Marcus Berg heading a long throw wide. Sweden were testing Portugal’s defence with crosses, Alexander Isak keen to impress up front.

Bernardo Silva created Portugal’s first chance in the 20th minute, his cross to the back post almost finding Pepe. It was Bernardo’s last pass for the evening, he was injured and replaced by Gonçalo Guedes.

The Seleção started to assert their authority on the match. A Bruno Fernandes corner was met by Ronaldo who swivelled and shot, forcing a save from Robin Olsen.

João Cancelo’s ball over the defence found Ronaldo who forced another save from Olsen. Portugal wasted a lovely passing sequence with the match taking a dramatic turn before half time.

Gustav Svensson’s late tackle on João Moutinho resulted in a second booking and red card. Ronaldo stepped up and sent the free kick into the top corner to secure his 100th international goal.

João Moutinho and João Félix fired over to start the second half and Bruno Fernandes deflected Guerreiro’s cross onto the bar. Emil Forsberg went straight through Portugal’s press but Sweden were unable to create chances.

In the 72nd minute Portugal made it 2-0. A lovely long ball from Bruno Fernandes found João Félix, the youngster setting up Ronaldo who guided the ball into the top corner.

Anthony Lopes continued to be a spectator, Félix and Ronaldo trying their luck and Félix forcing a save in the final minutes.

It had to be Ronaldo

It was fitting that Cristiano Ronaldo would score his 100th goal for Portugal goal in Sweden, the scene of one of his greatest display for his country.

Coming in for Diogo Jota in Fernando Santos’ only change, he tested Robin Olsen twice before giving the Sweden keeper little chance with the free kick.

Ronaldo’s second goal was another one foe the highlight reel, given little space but using it to beat the Swedish defence and keeper in one effort.

by Matthew Marshall

 

 

Sweden: Olsen, Kraftg, Helander, Jansson, Augustinsson, Kulusevski (Albin Ekdal 90), Olsson, Svenssin, Forsberg (Mattias Svanberg, 79'), Isak (Robin Quaison, 71), Berg

Portugal: Anthony Lopes, João Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Guerreiro, Danilo, João Moutinho (Rúben Neves, 73’), Bernardo Silva (Gonçalo Guedes, 22’), Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo

Goals

[0-1] Ronaldo, 45’

[0-2] Ronaldo, 72’

 

Comments (1)

  2. #7980
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

The match unfolded more or lest how I expected. Sweden lack in the individual talent of the Croatian side we faced a few days ago, but they are disciplined, hard-working, and always difficult to beat.

They were playing with more intensity than...

The match unfolded more or lest how I expected. Sweden lack in the individual talent of the Croatian side we faced a few days ago, but they are disciplined, hard-working, and always difficult to beat.

They were playing with more intensity than we were for the first 25 or so minutes, but slowly but surely we started to create some clever and intricate passing combinations. We were also the only side that was creating any chances. We weren't dominant, but definitely in control.

Ronaldo's 100th was world-class, as was his 101st. I would have liked to have seen us take the game to Sweden in the second half, but I understand the rationale behind remaining in second gear. All in all it was a comfortable win against a quality side, albeit aided with a one-man advantage for half of the game.

Anthony Lopes and the defense were never really troubled. Danilo and Moutinho again did well to close down spaces and clog passing lanes in between the lines. Pepe and Ruben Dias for the most part were able to deal with all of the crosses and set pieces Sweden through at us. Guerreiro and Cancelo in particular were not as adventurous today as they were against Croatia, but they still played well.

Bruno Fernandes bossed the midfield and was unlucky not to score early in the second half. Guedes really didn't offer much on the right wing, especially since we didn't have too many opportunities to counter attack.

Felix was actually quite sharp throughout. He had some lovely touches, and his ability to combine well with the likes of Ronaldo, Fernandes, and Guerreiro down the left was fun to watch.

Ronaldo was the man of the match. Intelligent link-up play and two brilliant goals. Pure class.

Read More
  1. Share
  2. 0
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The key was the togetherness of the squad. The way we believed in ourselves at a difficult time – after the game against Braga we were a considerable distance behind – but it was essential we kept the belief in what we were doing.”

Sérgio Conceição
(FC Porto coach on why the Dragons won the 2019/20 Portuguese title) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt