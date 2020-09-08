Sweden 0-2 Portugal

Portugal made it a perfect start to the defence of their Nations League crown with a second win in four days thanks to two goals from returning captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

After a hard-fought first half, the game turned on the stroke of the interval after a red card issued to Svensson, with Ronaldo scoring a sublime goal direct from the subsequent free kick.

It was Ronaldo's 100th goal for Portugal and he made it 101 in the second half with another superb strike from range.

Portugal started slowly with Marcus Berg heading a long throw wide. Sweden were testing Portugal’s defence with crosses, Alexander Isak keen to impress up front.

Bernardo Silva created Portugal’s first chance in the 20th minute, his cross to the back post almost finding Pepe. It was Bernardo’s last pass for the evening, he was injured and replaced by Gonçalo Guedes.

The Seleção started to assert their authority on the match. A Bruno Fernandes corner was met by Ronaldo who swivelled and shot, forcing a save from Robin Olsen.

João Cancelo’s ball over the defence found Ronaldo who forced another save from Olsen. Portugal wasted a lovely passing sequence with the match taking a dramatic turn before half time.

Gustav Svensson’s late tackle on João Moutinho resulted in a second booking and red card. Ronaldo stepped up and sent the free kick into the top corner to secure his 100th international goal.

João Moutinho and João Félix fired over to start the second half and Bruno Fernandes deflected Guerreiro’s cross onto the bar. Emil Forsberg went straight through Portugal’s press but Sweden were unable to create chances.

In the 72nd minute Portugal made it 2-0. A lovely long ball from Bruno Fernandes found João Félix, the youngster setting up Ronaldo who guided the ball into the top corner.

Anthony Lopes continued to be a spectator, Félix and Ronaldo trying their luck and Félix forcing a save in the final minutes.

It had to be Ronaldo

It was fitting that Cristiano Ronaldo would score his 100th goal for Portugal goal in Sweden, the scene of one of his greatest display for his country.

Coming in for Diogo Jota in Fernando Santos’ only change, he tested Robin Olsen twice before giving the Sweden keeper little chance with the free kick.

Ronaldo’s second goal was another one foe the highlight reel, given little space but using it to beat the Swedish defence and keeper in one effort.

by Matthew Marshall

Sweden: Olsen, Kraftg, Helander, Jansson, Augustinsson, Kulusevski (Albin Ekdal 90), Olsson, Svenssin, Forsberg (Mattias Svanberg, 79'), Isak (Robin Quaison, 71), Berg

Portugal: Anthony Lopes, João Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Guerreiro, Danilo, João Moutinho (Rúben Neves, 73’), Bernardo Silva (Gonçalo Guedes, 22’), Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo

Goals

[0-1] Ronaldo, 45’

[0-2] Ronaldo, 72’