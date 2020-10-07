 

Details
Portugal 0-0 Spain

Portugal were held to a 0-0 draw at home to neighbouring Spain after hitting the crossbar twice in a friendly hosted at the Alvalade, welcoming 2,500 socially-distanced fans.

The Seleção das Quinas looked second best among Spain’s possession-scented brand of football before edging themselves closer to the opener in the second half, via Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike against the bar.

Renato Sanches encountered the same sense of agony moments later after also being denied by the frame of the goal before a head-in-hands miss from João Félix, a minute from time, concluded a goalless draw.

In the absence of José Fonte, Fernando Santos, on his record-equalling 74th game for Portugal, turned to Rubén Semedo and Sanches for the date against an experimental Spain line-up, composed by Luís Enrique.

The visitors set the pace in Lisbon, taking aim on a number occasions, more notably through Dani Olmo and Rodrigo Moreno in their bid to open the scoring within the first ten minutes.

La Furia Roja continued to press in the 17th minute, forcing Rui Patrício into action from range before Gerard Moreno, inside the box, almost turned in a close-range effort deflected onto the side-netting by Rubén Semedo.

Portugal had to wait until the final embers of the first half to make their presence felt, despite missing convincingly on both occasions through a Raphäel Guerreiro volley and Cristiano Ronaldo's outstretched header, prolonging the deadlock.

Ronaldo would go a lot closer in the 52nd minute after being spotted by William Carvalho on the edge of the box, enabling the Portugal captain to work an angle and fire the ball viciously against the underside of the crossbar on his left foot.

William was central to a second opportunity for the Seleção as the game opened up, releasing Ronaldo down the left before the latter’s cross with the outside of his foot was smashed against the bar for a second time, as Sanches tried his luck in the 67th minute. Spain’s biggest obstacle continued to be Patrício between the sticks after Olmo found no way past the Wolverhampton Wanderers keeper from Adama Traoré’s cut-back.

As the game settled into a nice rhythm, Portugal replied via Félix and Francisco Trincão on the counter, requiring Kepa Arrizabalaga to rush off his line and reduce the time and space for a clear execution.

Félix could and probably should have altered the score-line with just a minute of the game to go, being found all alone, just yards out from goal, by Rubén Semedo’s flick-on, but the Atlético Madrid forward’s inability to connect with the ball at the back-post confirmed a 0-0 draw between the two Iberian nations.

By Patrick Ribeiro

Portugal XI: Rui Patrício - Raphäel Guerreiro (Nelson Semedo, 68’), Pepe (Rubén Dias, 45’), Rubén Semedo, João Cancelo - Rubén Neves, João Moutinho (William Carvalho, 45’), Renato Sanches - Cristiano Ronaldo (João Félix, 71’), Andre Silva (Bernardo Silva, 45’), Francisco Trincão (Diogo Jota, 79’)

Spain XI: Kepa - Sérgio Reguilón, Èric García (Sérgio Ramos, 82’), Diego Llorente, Sergi Roberto - Sérgio Busquets (Rodri, 62’), Sérgio Canales (Adama Traoré, 62’), Dani Ceballos (José Campaña, 45’) - Dani Olmo, Gerard Moreno, Rodrigo Moreno (Mikel Merino, 60’)

Friendlies are meant to test the team and teach us a couple of things about the squad, so, I'd have to say the match with Spain accomplished that objective from our point of view. Among the things I learned:

1). Aside from something calamitous happening - like a red card at the beginning of a game or something - this team will be in pretty much every match and can hang with anyone. In the past we'd point to teams like France or Spain and acknowledge that, while we of course COULD compete, we'd have to play really well in order to do so. Under Fernando Santos, those days are over. We scrap and fight for every result we can get, whether we're firing on all cylinders, or, we come out of the gate like we did today - HORRIBLY. Our midfield and Joao Cancelo in particular were atrocious in that first 25/30 minutes, but, all but one grew into the game in the second half. In short, our mentality is different. We're able to make adjustments, both individually and as a team, and that hasn't always been the case. So a big positive there for sure.

2). I'm sorry, but age has caught up with Joao Moutinho. This isn't just a Portugal thing either, he's struggling for form with Wolves as well. And when he struggles on the pitch - looks off the pace, turns the ball over needlessly, etc. - his partner (usually Ruben Neves) struggles as well. It's not a coincidence that both Neves and Renato Sanches looked better once Moutinho came off for William Carvalho; Moutinho on the bench is a move that should definitely be made permanent. And I don't say that disparagingly, in fact quite the opposite: I believe he still has a role to play on the team, BUT, given the other options we have at our disposal, there's no reason Joao should be getting more than 15/20 minutes on the pitch consistently. He's a liability at this point.

3). The William vs. Danilo debate is over. The correct answer is both. I'm used to William making an impact as a #6, but I've never seen him make an impact as a central midfielder for Portugal - until today. Literally everything, and everyone around him, was better when he came on. His vision started our two most promising counter-attacks; he nearly got an assist from a pass when he was out on the right flank! For a guy who has a reputation for being "slow", he sure was everywhere on the pitch at times. He even put himself directly in front of the Adame Traore train and stopped him in his tracks! That's the kind of attitude, ability, and strength we need in midfield, particularly against the strongest opponents. Both William and Danilo provide that in spades, and a partnership between the two, especially in a three-man midfield where the third (likely Bruno Fernandes) has absolute freedom to push and create would be devastating.

4). Ruben Semedo looked alright. He definitely had some shaky moments and made a couple of mistakes, but, I expected far worse from a guy making his first senior start for the national team against an opponent with the quality of Spain, in the stadium of a club he used to play for. If I was him I'd be crazy nervous the whole way through, and yet, I didn't get that impression from him. In fact, in the air - I thought he was dominant. I think that's very promising. Remember, it usually takes a few matches for players to feel comfortable with the team: Danilo, Bruno, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix... we've seen it before. I'd imagine it's even worse for a defender, and yet, Semedo looked relatively calm with two different partners: Pepe and Ruben Dias. For a fanbase that's praying for some youthful options at center-back, it looks like we may have one. Not saying he's gonna be a superstar or anything, but, after one game against a very tough team, he's serviceable. That's a start. I hope Domingos Duarte gets a similar look in the future.

And 5). Rui Patricio is world-class. We have quality goalkeeping options in Anthony Lopes, Rui Silva, etc., but Patricio is so good that I can't see anyone else between the sticks in a big game. MOTM for sure.

I'll leave it there. Excited for the France match, that'll paint a much clearer picture of our team than anything else.

Hi George, I just wanted to say this was an excellent post and I enjoyed reading it. It was insightful and well argued (didn't hurt that I agreed with every point you made). And I agree that the match with France will be more telling. I see a 1-1 result Sunday but always hoping we can get the win.

Excited to see us return back to the red and green kits.

We'll win Sunday. The world will still say that we're not favorites, but we'll win Sunday.

