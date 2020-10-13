Portugal remain on track to qualify for the 2021 UEFA European U21 Championship after two routine wins this week. Rui Jorge’s side beat Norway 4-1 in Estoril and won 3-0 in Gibraltar with three Group 7 matches remaining.

Portugoal's Matthew Marshall breaks down both matches and offers some players to watch that could be flying under the radar.

Portugal U21 4-1 Norway U21

Portugal got off to a great start in Estoril with Florentino Luis bossing the middle of the pitch. His interception was the catalyst for Pedro Neto’s 6th minute opener as the Wolves winger cut inside and shot past Julian Lund.

It was soon 2-0, Neto leaving more than half of Norway’s defence statuesque as he fired under Lund’s replacement Kristoffer Klaesson.

The Esperanças were in total control until Diogo Leite presented Norway with a gift. The Porto centre-back had simple passes available, but he tried to get tricky and Jorgen Larsen capitalised, broke clear and finished past Diogo Costa.

Rafael Leão and Gedson Fernandes had opportunities to extend the lead before half-time but Norway’s defence stood strong.

Portugal withstand pressure and pull away

The match remained in the balance with Jensen getting behind Diogo Dalot, the new AC Milan man recovering to get back to clear the danger. Jota and Rafael Leão were replaced by Fábio Vieira and Dany Mota in the 62nd minute.

Seven minutes later it was 3-1 after a Portuguese fast break, Pedro Neto assisting Vitinha who stepped inside Odin Bjørtuft and powered a shot past Klaesson. Neto immediately made way for Joelson Fernandes but Norway wouldn’t lay down.

Kristoffer Askildsen’s shot was blocked by Dalot and Costa tipped a Kristian Thorstvedt free kick over the bar. They couldn’t sustain the pressure, Portugal finishing the match strong with substitutes Joelson Fernandes and Daniel Bragança combining for Dany Mota who put the icing on the cake.

Portugal U21 Squad: Diogo Costa - Diogo Dalot (Pedro Pereira 83’), Diogo Leite, Diogo Queirós, Nuno Mendes - Gedson Fernandes, Florentino Luís , Vitinha (Daniel Bragança 69’) - Jota (Fábio Vieira 62’), Rafael Leão (Dany Mota 83’), Pedro Neto

Unused substitutes: Luís Maximiano, Rúben Vinagre, Tomás Tavares, Pedro Gonçalves

Gibraltar U21 0-3 Portugal U21

Gibraltar are the whipping boys in Group 7 and so it continued on the plastic pitch at Victoria Stadium. Jota put Portugal ahead in the 16th minute after he controlled a long pass, stepped inside Julian Valarino and fired past Bradley Banda.

Dany Mota was heavily involved up front, creating opportunities and seeing efforts blocked and saved by s desperate Gibraltar defence. Left-back Ruben Vinagre was injured and replaced by Tomas Tavares in the 23rd minute.

Gibraltar were unable to get into Portugal’s half as Rui Jorge made two half-time substitutions. Gedson Fernandes replaced Diogo Dalot at right-back and Joelson Fernandes came on for Jota.

Easy as 1-2-3

Normal service resumed as Vitinha and Fábio Vieira saw shots saved. It was an error that presented Portugal with their second goal, Banda’s misplaced pass intercepted by Vieira and Pedro Gonçalves making no mistake.

Pedro Pereira and Pedro Neto were introduced for Diogo Queirós and Vitinha in the 63rd minute as the match continued to its inevitable conclusion. Portugal made it 3-0 in the 80th minute, Mota’s clever ball presenting Gonçalves with his second goal of the match.

Portugal U21 Squad: Luís Maximiano - Diogo Dalot (Gedson Fernandes 46’), Diogo Leite, Diogo Queirós (Pedro Pereira 63’), Rúben Vinagre (Tomás Tavares 23’) - Daniel Bragança, Vitinha (Pedro Neto 53’), Pedro Gonçalves - Jota (Joelson Fernandes 46’), Dany Mota, Fábio Vieira

Unused substitutes: João Virginia, Tiago Djaló, Florentino Luís, Rafael Leão

Portugal U21 squad analysis

Portugal’s U21 side is almost identical to the team that failed to get out of the group stage at the 2019 U20 World Cup. The introduction of Nuno Mendes strengthens left-back with Vitinha and Pedro Gonçalves upgrades on Nuno Santo and Miguel Luís.

The big loss is Trincão to the senior side but Pedro Neto has emerged as his successor, Fábio Vieira and Joelson Fernandes other options out wide. Rafael Leão’s back up in Poland was Pedro Martelo, now it’s Dany Mota.

The depth in Portugal’s U21 squad was highlighted by the six changes Rui Jorge made for the Gibraltar match. Notable absentees were midfielders Florentino, Gedson Fernandes alongside Rafael Leão and Pedro Neto.

Under the radar

Many of the Portugal U21 players are well known in the motherland and abroad. Players to watch are Sporting CP midfielders Daniel Bragança and Pedro Gonçalves who could get plenty of opportunities under Rúben Amorim.

Sporting winger Joelson Fernandes displays the enthusiasm and impatience characterised by his 17years of age and needs time to develop.

Plenty of the Porto 2018/19 UEFA Youth League winners are emerging in the squad including Diogo Costa, Diogo Leite, Diogo Queirós, Vitinha and Fábio Vieira. Let’s not forget Romário Baró and Fábio Silva who were key players in that team that have not featured prominently for Portugal’s youth teams.

Benfica’s Pedro Pereira is a curious player, currently on his fourth loan in Crotone after spells at Sampdoria, Genoa and Bristol City. Dany Mota is an underrated striker who was sold by Juventus to Serie B promotion hopefuls AC Monza in the summer.

What’s next?

Portugal remain six points behind runaway leaders Netherlands with a game in hand. They are unlikely to overturn the +37 goal difference the Dutch currently enjoy, Jorge’s side currently with a +15 advantage.

Portugal U21 are scheduled to take on Belarus on 12 November at Cidade do Futebol in Lisbon, Cyprus on 15 November at the Estádio Municipal da Bela Vista in Portimão and Netherlands on 18 November at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in Barcelos.

Regardless of Portugal’s ability to overtake Netherlands at the top of Group 7, they are all but guaranteed to qualify as one of the five best runners-up.