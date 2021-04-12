Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed earlier reports from Portugal that Pedro Neto has suffered a serious knee injury which will keep him out for the rest of the season.

According to Portuguese outlet Jornal de Notícias, Neto’s knee problem will see him miss six months of action and therefore rule him out of this summer’s European Championships. While Wolves have not confirmed the length the winger is expected to be on the sidelines, the club stated Neto will not play again this season due to the injury suffered to his knee cap.

Neto, who was forced off in the first half of Wolves' win against Fulham on Friday night, has won three caps for Portugal and was expected to be named in Fernando Santos’ Seleção squad for the defence of the European Championships this summer.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9