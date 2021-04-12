 

Details
Hits: 104

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed earlier reports from Portugal that Pedro Neto has suffered a serious knee injury which will keep him out for the rest of the season.

According to Portuguese outlet Jornal de Notícias, Neto’s knee problem will see him miss six months of action and therefore rule him out of this summer’s European Championships. While Wolves have not confirmed the length the winger is expected to be on the sidelines, the club stated Neto will not play again this season due to the injury suffered to his knee cap. 

Neto, who was forced off in the first half of Wolves' win against Fulham on Friday night, has won three caps for Portugal and was expected to be named in Fernando Santos’ Seleção squad for the defence of the European Championships this summer.

 

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“There are eight games left. It’s going to be fun.”

Rúben Amorim
(Sporting’s young coach apparently not feeling the pressure after his team’s lead at the top of the table is cut to six points following 1-1 draw at home to Famalicão) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt