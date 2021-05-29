Portugal have returned to Slovenia where they are aiming to win the UEFA European U21 Championship for the first time. Rui Jorge’s side won all three group stage games and enter the knockout rounds on a 10 match winning streak.

The Esperanças take on Italy in the quarter-finals on Monday 31 May. The match will be played at Stadion Stožice in Ljubljana, the scene of Portugal’s final two victories in the group stage.

PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall takes a look at Portugal’s squad and their chances of winning the elusive title.

The Road to Slovenia

Portugal won nine of 10 matches in the qualification stage, the only failure coming in a 4-2 defeat to Netherlands in the third match. They won their remaining seven matches including a 2-1 win against Netherlands in Portimão.

Fábio Vieira was top scorer in the campaign with five goals. Dany Mota was next best with four, Diogo Queirós and Jota both scoring three.

Rui Jorge’s side won all three matches in the group stage without conceding a goal. The Esperanças beat Croatia 1-0 in Koper with Fábio Vieira coming off the bench to score the winner.

Portugal played their next two matches in Ljubljana. They beat England 2-0 with Dany Mota and Trincão on target before a 3-0 win against Switzerland thanks to goals from Queirós, Trincão and Francisco Conceição.

Squad

Pedro Gonçalves started all three games in the group stage, but his starring role in Sporting CP’s title run has seen him earn a call up to the senior side.

Porto’s Romário Baró is his direct replacement.

Jota and Rafael Leão missed the group stage through injury but are back in the squad. João Mário misses out.

Rui Jorge will be without Thierry Correia who tested positive for COVID-19. Francisco Trincão was considered high risk by health authorities and also misses out.

Moreirense duo Abdu Conté and Filipe Soares are their replacements.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), João Virgínia (Everton) and Luís Maximiano (Sporting CP)

Defenders: Diogo Leite (FC Porto), Diogo Queirós (FC Famalicão), Diogo Dalot (AC Milan), Pedro Pereira (Crotone), Abdu Conté (Moreirense), Tiago Djaló (Lille), Tomás Tavares (Farense)

Midfielders: Daniel Bragança (Sporting CP), Fábio Vieira (FC Porto), Florentino Luís (Monaco), Gedson Fernandes (Galatasaray), Filipe Soares (Moreirense), Romário Baró (FC Porto), Vítor Ferreira (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Forwards: Dany Mota (Monza), Francisco Conceição (FC Porto), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica), Jota (Real Valladolid), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Tiago Tomás (Sporting CP)

Squad Analysis

Goalkeeper

Porto’s Diogo Costa is the first choice goalkeeper.

Defence

Diogo Leite and Diogo Queirós have been mainstays in the heart of Portugal’s defence. Both players were born in Porto, came through the ranks at the Estádio Do Dragão and know each other well.

Valencia’s Thierry Correia started at right back in every group stage match. His late withdrawal means Diogo Dalot is likely to switch to right back with Tomás Tavares starting at left back.

Holding Midfield

Florentino Luís has owned the holding midfield role for Portugal’s youth teams. His loan move to Monaco didn’t work out this season, he has hardly played and looked off the pace when given a chance in the group stage.

Florentino started against Croatia before being hooked in the 63rd minute. He was replaced at half time against England and was an unused substitute against Switzerland.

Daniel Bragança came off the bench in the first two matches before playing the full 90 minutes against Switzerland. Expect to see Bragança in the starting side against Italy.

Attacking Midfield

Vítor Ferreira has emerged as a key player in Rui Jorge’s side. Gedson Fernandes lost his spot in the starting side but with Pedro Gonçalves unavailable, he could be recalled against Italy.

Jorge brought Fábio Vieira off the bench against Croatia before he started in place of Trincão against England. Both players started against Switzerland.

Vieira gives Portugal plenty of options due to his versatility. He has been a match winner on numerous occasions and is a major offensive weapon with his passing and shooting ability.

Attack

The return of Jota and Rafael Leão increases Rui Jorge's options in attack. Both players have been regulars in Portugal’s youth ranks.

Jota did little on loan at Real Valladolid this season with Leão largely ineffective at AC Milan since mid-January. With Dany Mota and Tiago Tomás competing to start up front, I think Leão will start on the left wing.

Trincão’s late withdrawal is a big blow. He is one of the most talented players in the squad and scored twice in the group stage. He was sure to start on the right wing, but his absence means Vieira could take that spot.

Familiar Faces

Many of Portugal’s players have tasted success at youth level. Diogo Costa, Diogo Leite, Diogo Queirós, Diogo Dalot, Florentino Luis and Gedson Fernandes all started in the 2016 U17 European Championship final where they beat Spain in a penalty shootout.

Costa, Leite, Queirós, Florentino and Gedson were in the side that lost to England in the 2017 U19 European Championship final. Portugal won the 2018 U19 European Championship with João Virgínia, Thierry Correia and Florentino starting in the final.

Portugal reached 2019 U19 European Championship final, going down to Spain with Tomás Tavares, Vitinha, Fábio Vieira and Gonçalo Ramos all starting in the decider.

It shouldn’t be forgotten than a large contingent in the current squad crashed out of the 2019 U20 World Cup in the group stage. They beat South Korea in their opening game before a 2-0 defeat against Argentina and 1-1 draw against South Africa. That group stage exit will be a motivating factor here.

🛬 De volta à Eslovénia! 🇸🇮 Chegou a fase decisiva do Euro Sub-21! #VamosComTudo



🛬 Back to Slovenia! 🇸🇮 It's time for the #U21EURO quarter-finals! #TeamPortugal pic.twitter.com/Ydma1hw8Oj — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) May 28, 2021

Runners-Up Twice

Portugal have reached two U21 European Championship finals and were beaten on both occasions. They reached the final in their tournament debut in 1994, going down 1-0 to Italy in extra time with a team including Jorge Costa, Rui Costa, João Pinto and Luís Figo.

Portugal reached the final again in 2015 with a team featuring Raphael Guerreiro, Ricardo Pereira, William Carvalho, Sérgio Oliveira, João Mário and Bernardo Silva. They were favourites against Sweden but lost in a penalty shootout.

Expectations

Portugal are deservedly one of the favourites go all the way at the U21 European Championship. Rui Jorge made all the right decisions in the group stage including dropping some underperforming stars.

Jorge’s side won their final two group games in Ljubljana and the familiar surroundings and winning memories could be an advantage with the quarter-final and final also being played in Ljubljana.

Three consecutive clean sheets in the group stage was an impressive achievement. There is an abundance of creativity in the squad with players able to score and assist including Fábio Vieira, Vítor Ferreira, Jota and Rafael Leão. Dany Mota and Tiago Tomás have shown an ability be goal threats and stretch defences with clever movement.

There is no doubt that the late withdrawals of Thierry Correia and Trincão are a blow. Nevertheless, anything can happen in a knockout tournament and there is every reason for Portuguese supporters to feel confident about their chances in Slovenia.

Força!