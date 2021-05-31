Portugal 5-3 Italy

Portugal beat Italy 5-3 in the European U21 Championship quarter-finals at Stadion Stožice in Ljubljana. Rui Jorge’s side led 2-0 through Dany Mota and were 3-1 up when Gonçalo Ramos scored in the 58th minute, but Italy fought back and scored in the 89th minute to take it to extra time.

Jota and Francisco Conceição scored in the second period of extra time after Gli Azzurrini had been reduced to 10 men, Portugal prolonging their campaign in Slovenia where they will take on Spain in the semi-finals.

Portugal take a 2-0 lead

Rui Jorge had his team line up in a 4-3-1-2 formation. There were no surprises in defence or midfield, but selecting two dedicated strikers was unfamiliar as Dany Mota partnered Gonçalo Ramos up front.

Vitinha had the first attempt of the game, his shot forcing a save from Marco Carnesecchi with Portugal taking the lead from the resulting corner. Fábio Vieira’s delivery was deflected towards goal, Dany Mota producing a spectacular overhead bicycle kick that gave Marco Carnesecchi no chance.

Portugal high press was working well, suffocating Italy and forcing them into long balls. The Azzurrini soon found their way into the game however, Tommaso Pobega’s low drive from distance narrowly wide.

Portugal regained control with a succession of corners from which they doubled their lead. Viera sailed the ball towards the back post where it was met by Daniel Bragança, he found Mota who turned and fired a powerful left footed effort past Carnesecchi.

Italy fight back

Italy fought back strong, Davide Frattesi surging into the box before providing a chance for Raoul Bellanova who fired over the bar.

Gianluca Scamacca shot wide but their persistence paid off on the stroke of half time. An Italian corner was flicked towards the back post by Frattesi where Tomasso Pobega was on hand to fire into an empty net.

Portugal were passive to start the second half, their high press long gone and Frattesi dropping deeper to create a numerical advantage in midfield.

Italy looked certain to equalise when Marco Sala’s cross found Frattesi unmarked at point blank range, but his bullet header was too close to Diogo Costa who pulled off a reflex save.

Portugal regain two goal advantage

Portugal won a free kick that Fábio Vieira hit into Italy’s wall, but he had another chance to send the ball into the danger area that resulted in a goal.

Diogo Queirós rose high and headed the ball towards goal where Gonçalo Ramos produced a smart finish to make it 3-2.

Not for long

Less than two minutes later Italy had reduced the deficit once again. It was a simple goal with Frattesi’s cross evading Portugal’s defence and Scamacca left with an easy finish.

The roles were reversed now. Italy’s high press was forcing Portugal into long balls and they couldn’t find space despite Vitinha and Vieria’s best efforts.

Substitutes in succession

Florentino Luís replaced Gonçalo Ramos in the 69th minute as Portugal went close to restoring their two goal advantage. Vitinha shot over the bar after a clever 1-2 with Mota opened up space.

Jota replaced Gedson Fernandes in the 74th minute with Paolo Nicolato making four changes in the space of six minutes. Raoul Bellanova, Tommaso Pobega, Marco Sala and Nicolo Rovella made way for Gabriele Zappa, Giulio Maggiore, Riccardo Sottil and Patrick Cutrone.

Florentino’s introduction and Italy’s attacking intentions allowed Daniel Bragança to push up higher where he was creating havoc. Portugal were creating chances, the best of which saw Jota’s shot tipped over the bar.

Matteo Lovato was booked for taking down Dany Mota before Jorge made two more changes, Vieira and Bragança making way for Romário Baró and Francisco Conceição.

Just when it looked like Portugal were about to seal the deal, Italy equalised in the 89th minute. Sottil surged down the left wing, his cross turned into the net by Cutrone.

Lovato’s dismissal gives Portugal the advantage

No sooner had the players returned to the pitch for extra time, Italy were reduced to 10 men. Lovato’s arm caught Mota in the head as both players jumped for the ball, referee François Letexier giving Lovato his marching orders with a second yellow card.

Conceição drove into the box with his cross cleared as Mota made way for Rafael Leão. Italy created a chance when Cutrone’s shot was saved by Costa and cleared off the line by Queiros, but Portugal made the extra man count in the final 15 minutes.

Jota produced a lovely move with Baro before finding the bottom corner. Cutrone turned cross Zappa’s narrowly wide as Italy’s frustrations began to boil over.

With three minutes remaining Francisco Conceição put the icing on the cake. He took on Frattesi, turning the tired midfielder inside and out before firing past Carnesecchi from a tight angle.

Portugal U21 Line Up (4-3-1-2): Diogo Costa - Diogo Dalot, Diogo Queirós, Diogo Leite, Tomás Tavares – Vitinha, Daniel Bragança (Romário Baró 86’), Gedson Fernandes (Jota 74’), Fábio Vieira (Francisco Conceição 86’) - Gonçalo Ramos (Florentino Luís 69’), Dany Mota (Rafael Leão 94’)

Unused substitutes: João Virginia, Luís Maximiano, Tiago Djaló, Pedro Pereira, Abdu Conté, Filipe Soares, Tiago Tomás

Goals:

[1-0] – Dany Mota 6'

[2-0] – Dany Mota 31’

[2-1] – Tommaso Pobega 45’

[3-1] – Gonçalo Ramos 58’

[3-2] – Gianluca Scamacca 60’

[3-3] – Patrick Cutrone 89’

[4-3] – Jota 109’

[5-3] – Francisco Conceição 119’

By Matthew Marshall