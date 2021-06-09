 

Portugal gave themselves a confidence-boosting win over Israel in Lisbon by comfortable winning the Seleção’s final friendly before EURO 2020. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring after some good play from João Cancelo on the right. The goalscorer turned into provider when he found Cristiano Ronaldo to double Portugal’s lead before the break.

The second half was a more pedestrian affair but two moments of magic from João Cancelo and Bruno Fernandes added some gloss to the final score.


Portugal hadn’t beaten Israel since a friendly game back in 2000 – with Luís Figo and Jorge Costa on target that day. The last two meetings between the two sides were both score draws during the FIFA World Cup 2014 qualifying campaign. Remember Fábio Coentrão’s late equalizer?

Fernando Santos made a handful of changes to his team since the 0-0 draw with Spain. Rui Silva (making his debut), Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes, William Carvalho, Rúben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva all starting the game.

Right from the first whistle, Portugal stamped their authority on the game. Diogo Jota had a great chance after 15 minutes when João Cancelo’s cross found the Liverpool man, but his header went over Ofir Martziano’s goal. Next, Bruno Fernandes had a difficult chance as the ball flew over his shoulder, but the Israel goalkeeper got in the way of it.

Cristiano Ronaldo had started the game off quietly, but he began to find more space as time went on. Bruno Fernandes crossed from the left and Ronaldo had an excellent chance but couldn’t get it past the keeper. However, it was Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes who made the difference just before the half-time whistle.

In the 42nd minute, João Cancelo found space down the right and pulled the ball back for Bruno Fernandes to score his first goal at the Estádio José Alvalade since 2019. Two minutes later Fernandes turned creator. Portugal broke and Fernandes played in Cristiano Ronaldo who buried a low shot underneath Martziano.

Portugal made just one change at half-time, with André Silva on for Diogo Jota as Portugal’s dominance continued. Indeed, the team was able to go into autopilot for much of the second half with Israel giving Rui Silva a relaxing debut.

Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva offered some of the better moments of the second half, but at that point it was clear Portugal already had their minds on next week.

But Portugal awarded patient viewers with two lovely goals before full time. The first from Manchester City man João Cancelo, who cleverly cut in from the right before unleashing an unsavable curling effort. Finally, Bruno Fernandes doubled his tally with a lovely strike from outside the area in the 90th minute to make it 4-0 on the night.

Now all eyes are focused on EURO 2020, with Portugal facing Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday 15th June.

By Richard Cole

Portugal XI: Rui Silva; João Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias (Danilo Pereira, 62’), Nuno Mendes; William Carvalho (Renato Sanches, 71’), Rúben Neves (João Moutinho, 62’), Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva (Pedro Gonçalves, 71’), Cristiano Ronaldo (Gonçalo Guedes 71’), Diogo Jota (André Silva, 46’)

Israel XI: Ofir Martziano; Eli Dasa (Yonas Malede, 88’), Orel Dgani (Matan Baltaksa, 72’), Neta Lavi (Aviel Zargari, 88’), Eitan Tibi, Ofri Arad; Bibras Natkho (Osama Khalaila, 62’), Sun Manahem (Joel Hanna, 46’), Gadi Kinda (Mohamed Abu Fani, 62’); Eran Zahavi, Manor Solomon

Goals:

[1-0] Bruno Fernandes, 42’
[2-0] Cristiano Ronaldo, 44’
[3-0] João Cancelo, 86’
[4-0] Bruno Fernandes 90+1’

Comments (6)

Fernando Santos is messing with us fans, it is too funny to watch. Ronaldo shooting the freekick to the stands was the epitome of the show.

All in all, I think Hungary is in for a nasty surprise.

We are in for a ride!

Forca Portugal!

You can't read too much into a pre-tournament friendly especially against such inferior opposition, but all in all I think it was a solid last warm up before we kick things off in Budapest.

Portugal were comfortable throughout and had our...

You can't read too much into a pre-tournament friendly especially against such inferior opposition, but all in all I think it was a solid last warm up before we kick things off in Budapest.

Portugal were comfortable throughout and had our finishing been a bit sharper, we could be looking at a much more convincing scoreline.

Cancelo and Mendes were excellent.

William looked calm and composed all always but he still looks a little off the pace, even by his standards. Like Moutinho, he could be the type of player you could though on late in the game to shore things up but I don't think he has the fitness levels nor the sharpness to be starting ahead of Renato.

Bernardo and Bruno looked sharp for the most part - we're going to need them at their best if we are to go all the way.

Ronaldo looked a little sloppy at times early on - he needs to stop dribbling and taking free kicks. But his goal scoring ability remains top class.

Jota wasn't at his best but I think his spot in the 11 isn't in jeapordy.

Andre Silva shouldn't start unless Ronaldo is hurt.

@Will.. Why is Santos messing with us the fans? What do you mean..

The Israeli team is no match for Portugal though they can be a tough opponent so winning 4:0 is still an achievement. I think the only problem Portugal had was the lack of confidence in the central midfield, especially during the first 30 minutes...

The Israeli team is no match for Portugal though they can be a tough opponent so winning 4:0 is still an achievement. I think the only problem Portugal had was the lack of confidence in the central midfield, especially during the first 30 minutes when there were a lot of unnecessary passes back. (It was a lot like watching Andre Gomes at Barcelona, you just knew he was gonna pass where it was 100% safe.) However it is a friendly so there's room to try out different things.

Certainly learned a few things today. Israel is not a top side, but nonetheless we looked pretty solid. Maybe Bruno’s best performance for the Seleçao. Mister Santos hopefully has found the key to unlock the beast.

I’m sure the Cancelo critics...

Certainly learned a few things today. Israel is not a top side, but nonetheless we looked pretty solid. Maybe Bruno’s best performance for the Seleçao. Mister Santos hopefully has found the key to unlock the beast.

I’m sure the Cancelo critics are pretty quiet right now. Top shelf performance from him, going forward, defending (against Israel’s best player), he was pretty. This certainly cements his spot in the XI, especially given the fact that he’s in competition with Nelson Semedo. Pepe and Dias look to be a stellar centerback pairing, I can’t say I’ve ever felt this comfortable with our backline.

Is Santos seeing something in training that we are not? Why didn’t Palhinha play? Why didn’t he start? Why didn’t he at least come on as a sub? I’m concerned that he’ll be an unused player thus tournament, which is a shame given his quality. I’m not sure André Silva has a spot on the first XI - kinda crazy that we will be leaving a 27 bundesliga goal in-a-season striker on the bench, but I understand why it might have to be that way.

Anyways, best of luck for the Euro. We’ve got the talent, let’s just see if we’re able to properly make use of it. Força!

I still dont understand the reason why we would use a double pivot with 2 DMs, not a 6 and an 8, it makes us less dynamic in defense and attack....if your going to use a double pivot then renato has to be the 8 alongside william and just behind...

I still dont understand the reason why we would use a double pivot with 2 DMs, not a 6 and an 8, it makes us less dynamic in defense and attack....if your going to use a double pivot then renato has to be the 8 alongside william and just behind bruno...also i counted 13 chances for nuno to run the overlap in wide open space, either he is playing a little too over cautious or being told to...either way fix that...when bernardo started playing more inside along side bruno we had way more joy becuase cancelo had more 1v1 amd space...we have incredibly talented fullbacks, use them.

Joao cancelo was excellent...whenever he was isolated, he made things happen including his goal and assist.

Bruno was excellent, keep him in the free 10 role up the pitch where de does what he does best...killer passes, shooting, deep lying runs and getting in the box....2 goals and an assist.

Nuno mendes very good..pace power and a lovely passing range. Needs to get those runs going...he has the space.

Bernardo is bernardo...way more effective when making inverted runs and space.

Ronaldo got his goal but was sloppy and should have put us ahead. Hopefully he switches on for hungary.

Jota is safe...his style, goals and directness...no one else has.

Santos has some thinking to do for those 2 midfield positions..if thats a weak point...everything else becomes that much harder.

For me Renato has to be the choice with moutinho or neves as substitutes. William for danilo in games where we want control. We know unless losing that Santos will not use bernardo in midfield unfortunately.

My guess for Hungary after today:

Patricio
Cancelo pepe dias raphael
William renato
Bruno
Bernardo ronaldo jota

*i really hope moutinho or neves do not start over renato. I think nuno mendes should get the start but santos wont do that but i would be suprised to see him against germany or france.

