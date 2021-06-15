Hungary 0-3 Portugal

Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 at Puskás Aréna to get their 2020 UEFA European Championship campaign off to a winning start. The Seleção had to wait until the 83rd minute to take the lead through Raphaël Guerreiro’s deflected strike, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring two late goals to seal the deal.

Portugal assert their authority

Portugal created their first opportunity in the 5th minute. Bernardo Silva sent Diogo Jota through, he created some space and shot at Péter Gulácsi with Ronaldo unmarked and screaming for the ball.

Jota couldn’t direct a Bruno Fernandes free kick towards goal, the Seleção failing to sustain any serious pressure despite monopolising possession.

Pepe’s long ball found Ronaldo in an offside position and Bernardo Silva was tackled by Willi Orban in a promising position.

The Magyars couldn’t get near Portugal’s goal as Fernando Santos’ side continued to probe for openings.

Ronaldo rose high and headed Bernardo’s cross wide before the Magyars fashioned their first chance. Ádám Szalai won a free kick out wide and then headed it straight at Rui Patrício.

Hungary started to see more ball towards the end of the first half but it was Portugal who continues to create chances.

Nélson Semedo surged to the byline and found Jota who forced a save from Gulácsi. Bruno Fernandes then sent a cross into the danger zone where Ronaldo fired over after the ball took a slight deflection off Jota.

Portugal continue to probe

The second half started with more Portuguese pressure, Fernandes’ corner finding Pepe who tested Gulácsi.

Hungary had a brief spell of pressure, Szalai with a shot from distance straight at Patrício and Roland Sallai doing the same not long after.

Marco Rossi made the first move in the 66th minute as Loic Nego replaced András Schäfer.

Bruno Fernandes’ low drive saw Gulácsi turn the ball wide as Santos brought on Rafa Silva for Bernardo Silva.

Fernandes found Ronaldo who saw a handball claim denied, Hungary making two more changes as Roland Sallai and László Kleinheisler made way for Szabolcs Schon and Dávid Miklós Sigér.

Hungarian supporters thought their side has made a breakthrough in the 80th minute but it wasn’t to be. Schon broke free, cut inside Pepe and finished past Patrício but was ruled offside.

Renato Sanches and André Silva were introduced for William Carvalho and Diogo Jota and three minutes later Portugal went in front.

Rafa’s cross rebounded into the path of Raphael Guereiro, his shot taking a big deflection off Orban and past a helpless Gulácsi.

Two minutes later Portugal won a fortuitous penalty. Rafa broke into the box, got in front of Orban who was judged to have brought him down with Ronaldo stepping up and sending Gulácsi the wrong way.

João Moutinho came on for Bruno Fernandes and was involved in Portugal’s third goal in added time. It was a beautiful goal between two of Portugal's elder statesmen, Moutinho playing a double 1-2 with Ronaldo who rounded Gulácsi and finished into an empty net.

Line Up

Portugal XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patrício - Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Raphaël Guerreiro - Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho (Renato Sanches 81’) - Bernardo Silva (Rafa Silva 71’), Bruno Fernandes (João Moutinho 89’), Diogo Jota (André Silva 81’) - Cristiano Ronaldo

Unused substitutes: Rui Silva, Anthony Lopes, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Mendes, José Fonte, João Palhinha, Sérgio Oliveira, Rúben Neves, , Pote, Gonçalo Guedes, João Félix