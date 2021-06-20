Portugal were back in action yesterday evening for their second Euro 2020 group game, falling short of expectations against a dominant Germany side that’d power to a 4-2 victory against Fernando Santos’ men.

As the inquest into the humbling defeat begins, PortuGOAL has its say on just how all in a Seleção shirt performed:

Rui Patricio - 3

A tricky afternoon for Portugal’s number one, faced with a high amount of crosses breaching his box. There was little he could do to deny the four goals conceded, however, making some decent saves along the way.

Nelson Semedo - 3

A torrid day for the full-back, totally swamped by Germany on the overlap and constantly drawn to the centre of defence to offer the space for Robin Gosens to thrive, although limited support on the flanks didn’t help the right-sided man either.

Pepe - 4.5

The veteran’s certainly seen better days, kept busy by the movement of Germany’s frontline that enabled various pockets of space to be found by Joachim Löw’s squad.

Rúben Dias - 5

A valiant effort to sweep up wave after wave of German attacks, blending the Manchester City man’s performance with an unfortunate own goal and much of the same struggles his defensive partner, Pepe, was exposed to. Ultimately, one to forget.

Raphäel Guerreiro - 3

In a curious battle against Joshua Kimmich, Raphäel Guerreiro, much like Semedo on the opposite flank, was left for dead against the Bayern Munich man, adding to Portugal’s woes with another own goal for the Seleção das Quinas.

Danilo Pereira - 4

Second best in his battle against the creative minds of Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gündogan and the floating Thomas Müller, with a real lack of clarity also bothering the organisation between him and William Carvalho.

William Carvalho - 4

Comfortable, as always, which was also part of the problem. Far too passive in his defensive approach, adding to the issues against the German overloads in the final third.

Bernardo Silva - 4

The architect behind Portugal’s first goal with a top-quality pre-assist for Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener, but it was downhill from there for the Man City playmaker, anonymous in wide areas, defensively.

Bruno Fernandes - 3

With no way into the game for the ball-hungry midfielder, the evening was as frustrating as it comes for Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5

A true shame for the Portugal captain, who seemed to be in the mood for yet another big-game performance with a goal and an assist. Sadly for him, especially, the game plan didn't quite follow.

Diogo Jota - 7 MOTM

Another of Portugal’s positives, bouncing back from a vacant display against Hungary to also provide a goal and an assist of really quality against Germany.

Subs:

Renato Sanches - 5

Positive on the ball and close to clawing a goal back for his nation with a thunderous effort from range, pinging off the post, but the midfielder’s second-half cameo was also riddled with his own struggles to help plug the gaps laterally.

Rafa Silva - 4

Not quite the game for Rafa Silva, who played his part in Gosens’ killer goal after allowing the Atalanta man to ghost in at the back-post and bundle in a fourth.

João Moutinho - 5

A calming influence in the middle of the park when on, but done so with the game pretty much lost already.

André Silva - N/A

By Patrick Ribeiro