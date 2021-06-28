Portugal’s European Championship defence came to a disappointing end in Seville last night as Belgium narrowly overcame the Seleção in the last 16.

A difficult pill to swallow for Fernando Santos and his side, who’s group display felt like it warranted avoiding defeat at the least. Here’s PortuGOAL’s verdict on how the individuals performed.

XI

Rui Patrício - 5 (out of 10)

A terrific strike for sure but at this level and by his own standards Patrício will feel he should have saved the only goal of the game. Elsewhere, not a lot to do against an otherwise shot-shy Belgium.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Thrown in for his first senior start in scarcely more daunting fashion. However Dalot put in a composed and mature performance and was one of the better individuals on the night, quelling counter attacks but also participating in Portugal’s more offensive moments.

Raphaël Guerreiro - 6.5

Peppered the Belgium box with several deep crosses in the second half in particular, a pretty solid display overall. Desperately unlucky to strike the post with a difficult chance on his weaker foot.

Pepe - 7

Showed yet again he still has what it takes at this level despite his well publicised advancing years. Indulged in one slightly mad moment which saw him pick up a yellow card but overall he handled an in-form Lukaku quite expertly.

Rúben Dias - 7

After a slight wobble against France he looked a much more reassuring presence alongside Pepe. Ball usage was good, probably should have scored the chance he tested Courtois with in the second half.

João Palhinha - 6

A little rash at times, including picking up a yellow card for a foul on De Bruyne. However it was a performance that suggested he is capable of maintaining a regular role in this team, snapping into tackles and using the ball well, barring some wayward shooting which admittedly has never been his forte.

João Moutinho - 5.5

Looked a little laboured at times, the veteran was hooked early in the second half after a somewhat limited impact on the game. Did form a solid trio in defensive terms with Palhinha and Sanches, just not really offering enough going forward.

Renato Sanches - 8 MOTM

For the second game running he was Portugal’s best player, and despite only starting twice he’s debatably been the standout individual of their tournament. His skill, strength and ability on the turn is frightening at times, and defensively he was very solid too. Perhaps most importantly, his mentality looks back to where it was in the past as he played with the confidence of a man that belongs on this stage.

Bernardo Silva - 4

A below par tournament capped with another display that was nowhere near the levels he is capable of. Extremely minimal impact on the game and he was subbed before the hour mark.

Diogo Jota - 4

Emblematic of his tournament as a whole, a poor performance from Jota. Finishing was wayward yet again, missing one of the biggest Portuguese chances of the match in the first half, and by a long way at that. Unlucky with a snapshot in the second period, but for a player of his talent this was very much underwhelming fare again.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7

Showed some nice touches and had a decent effort from a long distance free kick in the first half. Cut an isolated figure at times, particularly in the first half but put in the yards gamely and generally seemed to do ok with what little he had to work with, setting up Jota for a good chance in the second period.

SUBS

João Félix - 6

Had a few efforts on goal, one difficult header and then the final opportunity of the match but he dragged his shot wide. Looked quite bright for a player who had not played in nearly a month.

Bruno Fernandes - 5

A couple of efforts on goal in his 40-odd minutes on the pitch. Unable to exert serious influence.

André Silva - 5

His movement caused a couple of issues for Belgium but didn’t generally have much of an impact, barring calling Courtois into action with a tight far post opportunity.

Danilo Pereira - n/a

Not really on long enough to warrant a considered rating.

Sérgio Oliveira - n/a

Not really on long enough to warrant a considered rating.

